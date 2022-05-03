Dolly Parton Issues Statement About Naomi Judd’s Death

Dolly Parton was saddened to learn of the passing of country star and friend Naomi Judd.

In a statement posted to Parton’s social media Monday night (May 2), Parton talked about the news and her feelings about the death of her peer.

“I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns,” she wrote. “We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna, and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me. Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday. I am sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now ‘Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.’ Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you.”

Since the news of Naomi’s passing on Saturday (April 30), many have expressed their sorrow at the news. Some who have shared their condolences include Billy Ray Cyrus, Tanya Tucker, Bill Anderson, and more.

Another who came out and expressed her pain was Brandi Carlile.

The Grammy Award-winning artist took to social media on Sunday (May 1) to express her sadness at the passing of the country legend.

Carlile, who said the Judds were her first concerts as a kid, shared a video on her Instagram page of her playing the acoustic guitar while her daughter sat by her side.

“Having a bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and praying for @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd, ” she wrote. “We know they woke up to a world without their mom today 💔 We want them to know that they’re so loved and that they’ve given a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love from @thejuddsofficial.

“They were my first, second and third concert in my life and they’ve given me more than they could possibly understand.

“Tonight they will be Inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame and I was supposed to sing them this song tonight.

“Let’s send them every bit of love and gratitude that they deserve.”

As many music fans know by now, news broke of Naomi’s passing over the weekend. The cause of death was not given, other than a reference to “mental illness.”

Naomi’s daughters announced the news of their mother’s death on Saturday (April 30). The daughters provided the statement to The Associated Press.

In the statement, they said, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi is survived by her husband (and fellow singer), Larry Strickland, who was backup singer years prior for Elvis Presley.

Earlier this month the mother-daughter duo announced a return to the road for the first time in more than a decade for The Final Tour. The 10-show run was set to kick off on Sept. 30, in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena and would run through Oct. 28 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

