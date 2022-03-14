Pete Davidson and Kanye West Exchange Tweets, Conversation Goes Public

A text exchange between SNL comedian Pete Davidson and rapper-producer Kanye West went public over the weekend in which Davidson asked to meet with West in an attempt to bury the hatchet.

West has been public about his dislike for the comedian, who is in the middle of a new relationship with West’s former wife, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. West has recently featured the likeness of Davidson in a music video, seen “burying” the comedian alive.

In the exchange, Davidson asked to meet West “man to man” but West doesn’t seem to want to engage. Davidson’s friend and collaborator, Dave Sirus, shared photos of the exchange in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Wrote Davidson: “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us like this anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up.”

West asked Davidson where he was, to which the comedian responded: “In bed with your wife,” adding a selfie.

West wrote back, “Happy to see [Davidson] out of the hospital and rehab.” To which Davidson replied: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.”

Davidson continued, “I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk… You don’t scare me bro. You actions are so pussy and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily.”

West said they could meet at his famous Sunday Service. Davidson said they should meet at his room at the Beverly Hills Hotel to speak “privately one on one. Man to man.”

West insisted on meeting at the Sunday Service. But Davidson said, “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer still stands.”

Davidson then talked about the importance of mental health, writing, “It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be happy and at peace.”

He added that he’s stopped SNL and other comedians from taking aim at West, adding, “I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you want to continue me like you have the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Earlier this week, West continued his public diatribe against Davidson and Kardashian, posting videos on Instagram lashing out at Kardashian for allowing their daughter to use TikTok without his permission.

“There’s no such thing as 50/50 custody in society today. It always leans towards the mom,” West said in one such video.

Pop Crave shared the texts, which you can see here and below.