The Best Versions of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”—Other Than Mariah Carey’s

Few modern Christmas songs have made more waves than Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The instantly catchy song has been a beloved classic since its release in 1994. Since Carey delivered her definitive rendition, countless other artists have tried their hand at the track. Find our four favorites, below.

1. Michael Bublé

There isn’t a Christmas song out there that Michael Bublé couldn’t do wonders with. He has many great holiday covers to his name, but we have to count his rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” as one of our favorites. He brings his classic, big-band musicality to Carey’s straight-forward pop hit.

2. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, who was often compared to Carey in the early days of her career, delivered a cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 2012. Grande was backed by a robust choir, which added a layer of gravitas to her performance. Grande, with her acrobatic vocals, is the perfect choice to cover this Carey staple.

3. Idina Menzel

Not just any vocalist could do this song justice. Carey’s melody isn’t easily replicated. Idina Menzel, being the Broadway icon that she is, made quick work of that task–not that anyone should be surprised. Menzel never fails to wow us when she performs, this cover is no exception.

4. Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly opted to strip things down for her cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Despite being the complete opposite of Carey’s flashy version, Kelly enchants with her exceptional vocals. She doesn’t need much accompaniment to help her out. She proves that fact with the holiday cover.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images