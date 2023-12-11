Watch: Mariah Carey Welcomes Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson on Stage for Festive Live Performance of “Oh Santa!”

There are few ways to better get in the Christmas spirit than music. Each year, people wait for the right moment to end the fall season and welcome Christmas. For some, it is listening to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want Is You.” Although a massively popular song, it first hit the airwaves back in 1994 when the singer released her Merry Christmas album. Since then, the song has become almost as popular as the holiday itself. Recently, Carey took over New York City when she brought her Merry Christmas One & All! Tour to the city and to really share her holiday spirit, she welcomed icons like Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

With all three powerhouse singers on stage, a fan, who should be praised endlessly, caught their performance and quickly shared it online. In the video, which is featured below, the three singers gracefully share the stage, spreading the Christmas spirit all over the Big Apple.

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey & Jennifer Hudson performing “Oh Santa” live for the first time!

Fans gushed over Carey teaming up with Grande and Hudson, writing, “Oh My!! I should have known they were going to do this in New York, how fun!!!” Another user noted, “Oh Santa needs to go to Number 1 with credit to all 3 artists!!” One person seemed to criticize themselves for being out of the loop. “This is real?? I’m so behind…”

Hitting That “Girl Group Moment”

While “Oh Santa!” originally aired in October 2010, Carey decided to revamp the song in 2020 with Granda and Hudson. Speaking to Billboard about bringing the two singers into the studio for a collaboration, Carey said, “I think it was all about the actual event, of course, of doing ‘Oh Santa!’ with Jennifer and Ari, but it was also like, how do I see this as a producer?. How do I see these vocals having different textures, what are they? Because originally, I was blending with myself, which that’s kind of one of my favorite things, but it was cool to be able to work with the different vocal textures and play around with it and reimagine it.”

Admitting that the trio singing marked that “girl group moment” as they focused on performing a new Christmas classic, Carey enjoyed her time with Hudson and Grande, sharing her favorite part – “I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it.”

