The Best Versions of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” boils the reason for the season down to its core—well-wishes for the holidays and a hopeful look forward to the new year. Few songs feel as cozy and familiar as this one. Because of that, many artists have covered it. But which covers are the best? Find our ranking below.

There has yet to be a cover that Kelly Clarkson hasn’t knocked out of the park. Her powerful, meandering vocals make quick work of anything she dares to try. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” has been performed by countless vocalists, but Clarkson makes a play for the best version ever. Her ability to inject emotion into her vocal performance is and has always been bar none. Of course, a sprawling, nostalgia-fodder orchestra doesn’t hurt either.

Each year, Phoebe Bridgers decides to lend her morose musicality to a Christmas cover. In 2017, she opted to cover “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Never have the sad undertones of this standard been more apparent. Bridgers doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of her typical, spacey musicality for this cover. It bears little resemblance to any other cover of this tune—which is precisely why we’ve included it on this list.

Amy Grant‘s vocals shine on her rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Her crisp delivery isn’t anything flashy like Clarkson’s version, but it is nonetheless enchanting. Grant drives home the meaning of this song with her simple approach.

Of course, we have to include the original. No one can sing this song like Judy Garland did in Meet Me in St. Louis. It’s the perfect mixture of hopefulness and something a little sad. It’s heartwarming and yet a little tearful. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia, but whatever the cause, we have to deem Garland’s original version the best.

