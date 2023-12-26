Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Goes to Hilarious Extent During Concert to Avoid Jail Time in Abu Dhabi

Dave Grohl needed some assistance to avoid jail time. The rocker and Foo Fighters frontman used a “No Cursing” sign to avoid any accidental slip-ups during a recent concert.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band played in Abu Dhabi at the Grand Prix concert. In The United Arab Emirates, cursing is prohibited by the population. Using the F-word is a punishable offense, so if Grohl slipped up once, he faced up to a year in prison. A long tirade of curse words probably would hold stiffer consequences.

Grohl is known to be quite colorful with his sentences. So he quickly realized that he needed some help to avoid any accidental slip-ups. Grohl put a “NO CURSING” sign on stage in all caps. He also took to taping the sign to his microphone to make sure the message sunk in.

“I think that’s the first time ever!” Grohl said on stage. Fortunately, Grohl abided by his message and didn’t wind up in jail.

Dave Grohl Says Taylor Hawkins Would Love Sign

Grohl also took the time to open up a bit more about late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The singer dedicated “Everlong” to his late bandmate. He said Hawkins “would have loved this,” in reference to the sign.

See Foo Fighters Perform

“I had a dream about him last night that he was bald with a pony tail,” Grohl revealed. Grohl took Hawkins’ death hard. “I swear to god, I really did. I dream about him three times a week, but last night’s was good, because he had no hair and a pony tail.”

While he has remained mostly private since Hawkins’ passing, Grohl opened up in an Instagram post about touring without the drummer.

“Hey, it’s been awhile. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” Grohl said in the Instagram post. “Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together.”

[Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy]