Watch: Gladys Knight Performs “Midnight Train to Georgia” for Whoopi’s Birthday

Although known for discussing hot topics, on Monday, the hosts of The View focused on Whoopi Goldberg turning 68 years old. The host, who has had an amazing career in Hollywood and on television, decided to celebrate the day by not opening gifts and focusing on her career. Instead, she praised those around her who support her. While the other hosts were a little surprised by Whoopi’s gesture, it wasn’t all about giving back. Legendary singer Gladys Knight was on hand to honor the star by performing a few of her hit songs, including the famed “Midnight Train to Georgia”.

Videos by American Songwriter

Giving Gifts Instead Of Receiving Them

Celebrating another year, Goldberg turned the tables and gave presents to all her co-hosts. Each gift bag came with thoughtful presents like a series of cake dolls sculpted in her likeness. There was even one that resembled Whoopi’s character in the film Sister Act. While excited about sharing the gifts, Whoopi said, “It is my birthday and I want to get the celebration started and there’s no better way to do that than with one of my favorite things than my Prosecco.”

Our own Whoopi Goldberg is celebrating her birthday by gifting her fellow co-hosts some goodies!



"I just feel like I should celebrate and have a good time for all those folks who didn't get to get here." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/44P4QyAXnY — The View (@TheView) November 13, 2023

Goldberg also noted why she decided to give gifts instead of receiving them. “Let me tell you why it’s important. I think it’s important because I feel lucky to have lived to this age. I outlived my brother. I’m older than my brother was. And I just feel like I should celebrate and have a good time for all those folks who didn’t get to get here.” Back in 2015, at the age of 65, Whoopi’s brother, Clyde K. Johnson, passed away from a brain aneurysm.

[RELATED: All in the Family: The Origins of Gladys Knight & the Pips]

Whoopi Welcomes Gladys Knight

While her co-hosts showered her with love and support on her special day, the real gift came when Knight walked on stage to perform. Not wanting to miss a moment of Knight performing “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me,” the host joined the audience for an unforgettable performance.

Considering “Midnight Train to Georgia” was released in August 1973, fans praised Knight’s performance, noting that her voice was “timeless” and the artists sounded exactly like she did when it first hit airways.

As for Goldberg, her special day seemed perfect as she was surrounded by friends like Sunny Hostin, who wished her a happy birthday and admitted, “We are very lucky to have you.”

Photo: Youtube