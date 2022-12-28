The Kennedy Center Honors Airs Tonight—Amy Grant, U2, and Gladys Knight Among Honorees

Tonight, some of the greatest in arts and entertainment get their acknowledgment.

The honorees have already received their awards earlier this month, but the special event, held at the Kennedy Center Opera House, will be broadcast on CBS for the world to see.

Big musical names that will get their proverbial flowers are U2, Gladys Knight, and Amy Grant.

According to CBS, honorees including George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, and Tania León will be saluted by today’s leading performers. Each will be honored by their peers with ‘show-stopping’ performances and tributes.

The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast Wednesday night, December 28 at 8 p.m. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

“This was such a beautiful experience,” wrote Brandi Carlile on social media. “Congratulations @amygrant and @U2 on this well-deserved honor. I loved getting to sing with my sisters @TheHighwomen to honor Amy Grant and my dear friend @Hozier and @jamala to honor U2. What a night Tune in to watch tonight on CBS.”

The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which took place on December 4, celebrated a handful of figures for their lifetime contributions to the performing arts. The honorees received the traditional rainbow medallions at the State Department dinner held Saturday night (Dec. 3). Country icon Garth Brooks hosted the dinner and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken acted as honorary chair at the event.

“Ultimately, these artists remind us of our common humanity, that no matter who we are or where we’re from, we can and we are all moved by the arts,” recognized Blinken, according to NPR.

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images