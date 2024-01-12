The Black Crowes to Release First Album in 15 Years, ‘Happiness Bastards,’ Featuring Lainey Wilson Collaboration

After reuniting in 2019, The Black Crowes are now set to release their first new studio album in 15 years. Happiness Bastards is a 10-track collection that will arrive on March 15.

The album includes a collaboration with award-winning country sensation Lainey Wilson called “Wilted Rose.” Meanwhile, The Black Crowes have released a gritty rock-and-soul tune “Wanting and Waiting” as an advance single that’s available as a digital download and via streaming services.

You can pre-order Happiness Bastards now. The album is available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats. The Black Crowes’ official store also is offering CDs and LPs that come packaged with a signed lyrics sheet.

Founding members the Robinson brothers, singer Chris and guitarist Rich, along with longtime bassist Sven Pipien, hit the studio with producer Jay Joyce to record Happiness Bastards starting in early 2023. Joyce has previously worked on albums by Wilson, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town Cage the Elephant, Brothers Osborne, and many others.

The Robinson Brothers on Happiness Bastards

“Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock ‘n’ roll,” Chris Robinson said in a statement. “Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that.”

Added Rich Robinson, “This album is a continuation of our story as a band. Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together.”

Recent Black Crowes History

The Black Crowes last studio album, Before the Frost…Until the Freeze, was a two-part project released in August 2009. The Robinson brothers are known for having a volatile relationship, and the band has split up multiple times over the years, most recently from 2015 to 2019. Since reuniting, with Pipien and a lineup of new musicians, The Black Crowes have mounted a major tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

2024 Tour Plans

The band now is plotting a spring 2024 tour in support of Happiness Bastards that will visit North America, the U.K. and Europe. Dates for the trek are expected to be announced soon.

The Black Crowes’ currently have two confirmed concerts, a February 9-10 stand at Pearl Concert Theatre at Palms in Las Vegas.

The veteran roots rockers also had been scheduled to open for Aerosmith on that band’s 50th anniversary tour this year, although those dates are on hold as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from throat issues.

Black Crowes tickets are available via various outlets, including StubHub.

