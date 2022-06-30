The Chainsmokers React to “Paris” Being Used as an Anthem for Reproductive Rights

When the Chainsmokers’ released “Paris” back in 2017, there was no way of knowing the song would be picked up as an anthem for reproductive rights on Tik Tok. But nevertheless, the electronic duo has been thrust into the conversation after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 ruling.

The song has been running wild on the app, thanks in part to its lyrics if we go down, then we go down together, which have taken on new meaning in wake of the SCOTUS decision.

The trend was brought to the attention of the EDM group after one user wrote “Do you think The Chainsmokers knew their little pop song about Paris would be used to fight for reproductive rights? Truly fuck the Supreme Court.”

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart duetted the video and added the caption, “we did not see that coming but are glad that something we wrote is being used to support a cause we believe in.” He then reposted the interaction on Instagram.

The Chainsmokers join the host of musicians who have reacted to the overturning of Roe v. Wade on social media including Taylor Swift, Halsey, Madonna, Pink, Eminem, and Pearl Jam.

Upon its release, “Paris” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard charts. The track was one of the duo’s top hits and one of five top 10 appearances on the chart. The pairing’s fourth studio album So Far, So Good dropped in May and blasted to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images