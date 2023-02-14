The Chicks Announce 2023 World Tour

Hope you’re “Ready to Run,” not walk to see The Chicks on tour this year.

The pop-country trio – comprised of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer – is hitting the road this summer for a globetrotting trek, bringing their iconic sound and unapologetic style to multiple countries.

Kicking off in June, The Chicks will trek across Europe for a month before venturing over to North America in July. They will zig-zag the U.S. before closing out with a Canadian leg. Maren Morris, Ben Harper, and Wild Rivers will act as support along the way.

“Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun,” they shared along with the tour announcement. Summer 2022 saw The Chicks embark on a 27-city North American tour, marking their first run of shows since 2017. “It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!”

Tickets for most U.S. shows – with the exception of Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, St. Paul, & Sioux Falls dates – are set to go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. The rest will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. See a full list of upcoming dates below.

Jun. 20 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum*

Jun. 21 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena*

Jun. 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome*

Jun. 27 – Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff Castle*

Jun. 28 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Arena*

Jun. 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena*

Jul. 2 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena*

Jul. 4 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena*

Jul. 21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center^

Jul. 22 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena^

Jul. 25 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center^

Jul. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

Jul. 29 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena^

Jul. 30 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex^

Aug. 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Aug. 3 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Aug. 5 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Aug. 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC#

Aug. 13 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena#

Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena#

Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa Fairgrounds#

Aug. 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair^

Aug. 26 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center Arena#

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center#

Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena#

Sept. 1 – Sioux Falls, ND @Denny Sanford Premier Center#

Sept. 5 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*

Sept. 7 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome*

Sept. 8 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place*

Sept. 10 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre*

Sept. 12 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre*

Sept. 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre*

Sept. 15 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens*

Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena*

* with Maren Morris

# with Ben Harper

^ with Wild Rivers

