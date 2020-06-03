Home NewsNewsThe Corner Laughers ‘Temescal Telegraph,’ Track by Track Ron Hart-June 3, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email <p>California indie-pop band The Corner Laughers return this Friday with their long-awaited new album <em>Temescal Telegraph</em> on the Big Stir Records imprint. <br><br>Five years following their critically acclaimed <em>Matilda Effect, </em>the band reconvened in their hometown of Oakland, where members Karla Kane (vocals, ukulele and most songwriting), Charlie Crabtree (drums) and multi-instrumentalists KC Bowman and Khoi Huynh, cut the album in the intimacy of Bowman’s Timber Trout studio. <br><br>At root, this song cycle takes place in the Temescal neighborhood of Oakland. But for Kane, who is coming off the laudatory acclaim of her 2017 solo debut, the LP also speaks to deeper, more globalized themes of climate change and its impact on youth. It bursts with an indie pop jubilance not heard since the heyday of The Cuts and early Rogue Wave, with a measure of pastoral beauty that bows to the beauty of Belle & Sebastian.<br><br>“<em>Temescal Telegraph,” </em>said Karla “weaves together a lot of themes that have long been of interest and importance to me as a writer – things like ecology, seasons, motherhood, folklore, literature, and sense of place – in a way that actually surprised and continues to surprise me.” <br><br>“Our last album as a full band was in 2015,” she said, “and after I released my solo album in 2017, I really wasn’t sure what the future held for The Corner Laughers as a group, with life factors (children, geographic distance, health and more) keeping some of us more apart than we’d like. But it turned out that getting the four of us together at KC’s home studio led us to creating something special rather quickly. When I hear <em>Temescal Telegraph</em>, even on songs that may be sad lyrically, I feel a joyful, organic sense of togetherness, which means even more to me now, given the current strange world circumstances.”<br></p><figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" alt="" class="wp-image-474586" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-768x768.jpg 768w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-300x300.jpg 300w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-696x696.jpg 696w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-1068x1068.jpg 1068w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-420x420.jpg 420w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-100x100.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner.jpg 1200w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-1024x1024.jpg" /><noscript><img src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-474586" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-768x768.jpg 768w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-300x300.jpg 300w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-696x696.jpg 696w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-1068x1068.jpg 1068w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-420x420.jpg 420w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner-100x100.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03181956/1-corner.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /></noscript><figcaption><strong>Karla Cane of The Corner Laughers</strong></figcaption></figure><p>Karla took the time out to discuss each song on <em>Temescal Telegraph </em>with us ahead of its Friday release date.<br></p><p><strong>“The Calculating Boy.” </strong><br>A slightly sinister opening track involving witch hunts, time travel, mathematical prodigies, seances, and feeling like a misfit or out of touch with one’s place or time. </p><p><strong>“Changeling.”</strong><br>This was written in a very “me” way — while sitting on a creek bank in a local redwood forest watching my daughter splash, the incredible tree novel <em>The Overstory </em>by my side. It evolved into a song partly about the environment and climate change (We’re all climate changelings, after all), with me narrating in the form of some kind of primordial water goddess/naiad/river daughter. It also takes inspiration from the legends of fairy changelings and the children’s novel “The Changeling.”</p><p><strong>“The Accepted Time.”</strong> <br>“The Accepted Time” was written on the walk home from my daughter’s kindergarten. We passed a sign announcing “Now is the accepted time,” and that struck me as not only a call to action but also a reminder to try and appreciate the current moment, as it’s all we have. To me it’s a song that’s both joyful and sad at once, wistful innocence meets wizened realization of how quickly time slips by. I guess the term is bittersweet. Each moment is its own world as well as a connected strand to the larger web of life. <br></p><p><strong>“The Lilac Line.” <br></strong>The actual Lilac Line is a bus route in Nottingham, UK. In the song, it is emblematic of clinging to hope and optimism despite uncertainty and anxiety. “Little Apple” refers not only to a literal bookshop (owned by a friend/fellow musician) in England, but also to motherhood (“little apple I could live forever in you”). The bridge of the song deals with the overwhelming feeling that time is going by too quickly (another recurring theme).</p><p></p><p><strong>“Loma Alta.”</strong> <br>To me there is no better scent than that of redwoods mixed with bay trees. This is a melancholy love letter to my beautiful little hometown of Fairfax in Marin County (where my father still lives), including a lament of the loss of the train system that once, long ago, served it, replaced by — ugh! — a parking lot. There’s nostalgia for childhood, love of the wilderness, and the feeling of being a ghost. </p><p><strong>“Sisters of the Pollen.”</strong><br> An anthem for the bees! A celebration of those industrious, essential pollinators, sung from their point of view. </p><p><strong>“Wren in the Rain.”<br></strong>There is a literal wren family that nests in our backyard, which served as the first inspiration for this song. This is another song that explores the changing of the seasons and looking for hope in dark times.<br></p><p><strong>“Goodguy Sun.”</strong><br>This autumnal tune was written and offered to me by my songwriting idol Martin Newell. This track is the outlier, as it features Bradley Skaught, rather than Charlie Crabtree, on drums, but it was the fun, successful (and somewhat surprising) recording of this at KC’s Timber Trout studio that ended up inspiring further recordings and our relationship with Big Stir Records. </p><p></p><p><strong>“Skylarks of Britain.”</strong><br>The long-awaited full band version of a song that appeared in an acoustic folk form on my solo album <em>King’s Daughters Home for Incurables</em> (but always intended to be a Corner Laughers track). It’s partially a tribute, in the style of an English folk song, to friends. Though the words sound whimsical, they’re sometimes literal. </p><p><strong>“Lord Richard.”</strong> <br>This rather epic track was inspired by Lord Richard, the gender-bending, senior-citizen turkey vulture at a wildlife rescue center. It turned out all about the cycle of life, death, decomposition and rebirth, the importance of a healthy ecosystem and how humans are screwing it up, and asks if redemption is possible. And yes, I really was voted “Most Likely to Hug a Tree” in high school! </p><p></p><figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%200%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" alt="" class="wp-image-474587" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-768x768.jpg 768w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-300x300.jpg 300w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-696x696.jpg 696w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-1068x1068.jpg 1068w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-420x420.jpg 420w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-100x100.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal.jpg 1200w" data-lazy-sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-1024x1024.jpg" /><noscript><img src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-474587" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-768x768.jpg 768w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-300x300.jpg 300w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-696x696.jpg 696w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-1068x1068.jpg 1068w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-420x420.jpg 420w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal-100x100.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182118/1-temescal.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /></noscript></figure></div></div><div class="td-block td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-custom-spot tdi_28_e18 td_block_template_10"><style>.tdi_28_e18 .td-element-style{z-index:-1}</style><div class="adunit AS_In-Article_Bottom dfw-lazy-load" id="AS_In-Article_Bottom" data-size-mapping="AS_In-Article_Ad"></div></div><div class="wpb_wrapper td_block_separator td_block_wrap vc_separator tdi_30_3de td_separator_solid td_separator_center"><span style="border-color:#EBEBEB;border-width:1px;width:100%;"></span><style scoped>.tdi_30_3de{margin-top:28px!important;margin-bottom:20px!important}</style></div><div class="td_block_wrap tdb_single_post_share tdi_31_f8e td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10" data-td-block-uid="tdi_31_f8e" ><div id="tdi_31_f8e" class="td-post-sharing tdb-block td-ps-bg td-ps-notext td-post-sharing-style1 "><div class="td-post-sharing-visible"><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Famericansongwriter.com%2Fthe-corner-laughers-temescal-telegraph-track-by-track%2F"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-facebook"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Facebook</div> </a><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-twitter" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=The+Corner+Laughers+%E2%80%98Temescal+Telegraph%2C%E2%80%99+Track+by+Track&url=https%3A%2F%2Famericansongwriter.com%2Fthe-corner-laughers-temescal-telegraph-track-by-track%2F&via=American+Songwriter"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-twitter"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Twitter</div> </a><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-pinterest" href="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://americansongwriter.com/the-corner-laughers-temescal-telegraph-track-by-track/&media=https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182226/1-cornercrop.jpg&description=The+Corner+Laughers+%E2%80%98Temescal+Telegraph%2C%E2%80%99+Track+by+Track"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-pinterest"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Pinterest</div> </a><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-sharing-button-js td-social-network td-social-mail" href="mailto:?subject=The Corner Laughers ‘Temescal Telegraph,’ Track by Track&body=https://americansongwriter.com/the-corner-laughers-temescal-telegraph-track-by-track/"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-mail"></i></div><div class="td-social-but-text">Email</div> </a></div><div class="td-social-sharing-hidden"><ul class="td-pulldown-filter-list"></ul><a class="td-social-sharing-button td-social-handler td-social-expand-tabs" href="#" data-block-uid="tdi_31_f8e"><div class="td-social-but-icon"><i class="td-icon-plus td-social-expand-tabs-icon"></i></div> </a></div></div></div><div class="wpb_wrapper td_block_separator td_block_wrap vc_separator tdi_33_e48 td_separator_solid td_separator_center"><span style="border-color:#EBEBEB;border-width:1px;width:100%;"></span><style scoped>.tdi_33_e48{margin-bottom:30px!important}@media (max-width:767px){.tdi_33_e48{margin-top:-7px!important}}</style></div><div class="td_block_wrap tdb_single_comments tdi_34_464 tdb-comm-layout2 td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10" data-td-block-uid="tdi_34_464" ><style>.tdi_34_464 .comment-link{display:inline-block}.tdi_34_464 .comment{border-bottom-style:dashed}.tdi_34_464 .comment .children{border-top-style:dashed}</style><div class="tdb-block-inner td-fix-index"><div class="comments" id="comments"><div id="respond" class="comment-respond"><h3 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">LEAVE A REPLY <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/the-corner-laughers-temescal-telegraph-track-by-track/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h3><p class="must-log-in td-login-comment"><a class="td-login-modal-js" data-effect="mpf-td-login-effect" href="#login-form">Log in to leave a comment</a></p></div></div></div></div><div class="td_block_wrap tdb_single_related tdi_35_edc td_with_ajax_pagination td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10 tdb-single-related-posts" data-td-block-uid="tdi_35_edc" ><style>.tdi_35_edc .entry-thumb{background-position:center 50%}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-container{flex-direction:column;border-color:#eaeaea;flex-grow:1}.tdi_35_edc .td-image-container{display:block;order:0;flex:0 0 0%}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-meta-info{border-color:#eaeaea}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap{width:33.33333333%;float:left;padding-left:10px;padding-right:10px;padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;display:flex}.tdi_35_edc .tdb-block-inner{margin-left:-10px;margin-right:-10px}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px;border-color:#eaeaea}.tdi_35_edc .td-post-vid-time{display:block}.tdi_35_edc .td-post-category{display:inline-block}.tdi_35_edc .td-author-photo .avatar{width:20px;height:20px;margin-right:6px;border-radius:50%}.tdi_35_edc .td-excerpt{display:none;column-count:1;column-gap:48px}.tdi_35_edc .td-audio-player{opacity:1;visibility:visible;height:auto;font-size:13px}.tdi_35_edc .td-read-more{display:none}.tdi_35_edc .td-post-author-name{display:none}.tdi_35_edc .td-post-date,.tdi_35_edc .td-post-author-name span{display:none}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-comments{display:none}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-child(3n+1){clear:both}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3){margin-bottom:0;padding-bottom:0}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3) .td-module-container:before{display:none}.tdi_35_edc .td_block_inner{display:flex;flex-wrap:wrap}html:not([class*='ie']) .tdi_35_edc .td-module-container:hover .entry-thumb:before{opacity:0}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap{padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;clear:none!important;padding-bottom:9px!important;margin-bottom:9px!important}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-child(3n+1){clear:both!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3){margin-bottom:0!important;padding-bottom:0!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before{display:block!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3) .td-module-container:before{display:none!important}}@media (min-width:768px) and (max-width:1018px){.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap{padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;clear:none!important;padding-bottom:9px!important;margin-bottom:9px!important}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-child(3n+1){clear:both!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3){margin-bottom:0!important;padding-bottom:0!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before{display:block!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(-n+3) .td-module-container:before{display:none!important}}@media (max-width:767px){.tdi_35_edc .td-image-container{flex:0 0 30%;width:30%;display:block;order:0}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-container{flex-direction:row}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-meta-info{padding:0 5px 5px 10px}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap{width:100%;float:left;padding-bottom:9px;margin-bottom:9px;padding-bottom:9px!important;margin-bottom:9px!important}.tdi_35_edc .td-module-container:before{bottom:-9px}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1){margin-bottom:0!important;padding-bottom:0!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap .td-module-container:before{display:block!important}.tdi_35_edc .td_module_wrap:nth-last-child(1) .td-module-container:before{display:none!important}}</style><script>var block_tdi_35_edc = new tdBlock(); block_tdi_35_edc.id = "tdi_35_edc"; block_tdi_35_edc.atts = '{"modules_on_row":"eyJhbGwiOiIzMy4zMzMzMzMzMyUiLCJwaG9uZSI6IjEwMCUifQ==","modules_category":"image","show_author":"none","show_date":"none","show_com":"none","show_excerpt":"none","show_btn":"none","ajax_pagination":"next_prev","related_articles_posts_limit":"3","image_width":"eyJwaG9uZSI6IjMwIn0=","image_floated":"eyJwaG9uZSI6ImZsb2F0X2xlZnQifQ==","meta_padding":"eyJwaG9uZSI6IjBweCA1cHggNXB4IDEwcHgifQ==","limit":"3","offset":"","live_filter":"cur_post_same_categories","td_ajax_filter_type":"td_custom_related","live_filter_cur_post_id":474581,"sample_posts_data":false,"separator":"","custom_title":"RELATED ARTICLES","block_template_id":"","mc1_tl":"","mc1_el":"","related_articles_type":"","related_articles_posts_offset":"","nextprev":"","container_width":"","modules_gap":"20","m_padding":"","all_modules_space":"","modules_border_size":"","modules_border_style":"","modules_border_color":"#eaeaea","modules_divider":"","divider_on":"","modules_divider_color":"#eaeaea","shadow_shadow_header":"","shadow_shadow_title":"Shadow","shadow_shadow_size":"","shadow_shadow_offset_horizontal":"","shadow_shadow_offset_vertical":"","shadow_shadow_spread":"","shadow_shadow_color":"","h_effect":"","image_size":"","image_alignment":"50","image_height":"","image_radius":"","hide_image":"","video_icon":"","video_popup":"yes","video_rec":"","spot_header":"","video_rec_title":"- Advertisement -","video_rec_color":"","show_vid_t":"block","vid_t_margin":"","vid_t_padding":"","video_title_color":"","video_title_color_h":"","video_bg":"","video_overlay":"","vid_t_color":"","vid_t_bg_color":"","f_vid_title_font_header":"","f_vid_title_font_title":"Video pop-up article title","f_vid_title_font_settings":"","f_vid_title_font_family":"","f_vid_title_font_size":"","f_vid_title_font_line_height":"","f_vid_title_font_style":"","f_vid_title_font_weight":"","f_vid_title_font_transform":"","f_vid_title_font_spacing":"","f_vid_title_":"","f_vid_time_font_title":"Video duration text","f_vid_time_font_settings":"","f_vid_time_font_family":"","f_vid_time_font_size":"","f_vid_time_font_line_height":"","f_vid_time_font_style":"","f_vid_time_font_weight":"","f_vid_time_font_transform":"","f_vid_time_font_spacing":"","f_vid_time_":"","meta_info_align":"","meta_info_horiz":"content-horiz-left","meta_width":"","meta_margin":"","art_title":"","art_excerpt":"","excerpt_col":"1","excerpt_gap":"","art_audio":"","art_audio_size":"1.5","art_btn":"","meta_info_border_size":"","meta_info_border_style":"","meta_info_border_color":"#eaeaea","modules_category_spacing":"","modules_category_padding":"","modules_cat_border":"","modules_category_radius":"0","show_cat":"inline-block","author_photo":"","author_photo_size":"","author_photo_space":"","author_photo_radius":"","show_modified_date":"","excerpt_middle":"","excerpt_inline":"","show_audio":"block","hide_audio":"","meta_space":"","btn_title":"","btn_margin":"","btn_padding":"","btn_border_width":"","btn_radius":"","pag_space":"","pag_padding":"","pag_border_width":"","pag_border_radius":"","prev_tdicon":"","next_tdicon":"","pag_icons_size":"","f_header_font_header":"","f_header_font_title":"Block header","f_header_font_settings":"","f_header_font_family":"","f_header_font_size":"","f_header_font_line_height":"","f_header_font_style":"","f_header_font_weight":"","f_header_font_transform":"","f_header_font_spacing":"","f_header_":"","f_ajax_font_title":"Ajax categories","f_ajax_font_settings":"","f_ajax_font_family":"","f_ajax_font_size":"","f_ajax_font_line_height":"","f_ajax_font_style":"","f_ajax_font_weight":"","f_ajax_font_transform":"","f_ajax_font_spacing":"","f_ajax_":"","f_more_font_title":"Load more button","f_more_font_settings":"","f_more_font_family":"","f_more_font_size":"","f_more_font_line_height":"","f_more_font_style":"","f_more_font_weight":"","f_more_font_transform":"","f_more_font_spacing":"","f_more_":"","f_title_font_header":"","f_title_font_title":"Article title","f_title_font_settings":"","f_title_font_family":"","f_title_font_size":"","f_title_font_line_height":"","f_title_font_style":"","f_title_font_weight":"","f_title_font_transform":"","f_title_font_spacing":"","f_title_":"","f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","f_cat_font_settings":"","f_cat_font_family":"","f_cat_font_size":"","f_cat_font_line_height":"","f_cat_font_style":"","f_cat_font_weight":"","f_cat_font_transform":"","f_cat_font_spacing":"","f_cat_":"","f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","f_meta_font_settings":"","f_meta_font_family":"","f_meta_font_size":"","f_meta_font_line_height":"","f_meta_font_style":"","f_meta_font_weight":"","f_meta_font_transform":"","f_meta_font_spacing":"","f_meta_":"","f_ex_font_title":"Article excerpt","f_ex_font_settings":"","f_ex_font_family":"","f_ex_font_size":"","f_ex_font_line_height":"","f_ex_font_style":"","f_ex_font_weight":"","f_ex_font_transform":"","f_ex_font_spacing":"","f_ex_":"","f_btn_font_title":"Article read more button","f_btn_font_settings":"","f_btn_font_family":"","f_btn_font_size":"","f_btn_font_line_height":"","f_btn_font_style":"","f_btn_font_weight":"","f_btn_font_transform":"","f_btn_font_spacing":"","f_btn_":"","mix_color":"","mix_type":"","fe_brightness":"1","fe_contrast":"1","fe_saturate":"1","mix_color_h":"","mix_type_h":"","fe_brightness_h":"1","fe_contrast_h":"1","fe_saturate_h":"1","m_bg":"","color_overlay":"","title_txt":"","title_txt_hover":"","all_underline_color":"#000","all_underline_height":"","cat_bg":"","cat_bg_hover":"","cat_txt":"","cat_txt_hover":"","cat_border":"","cat_border_hover":"","meta_bg":"","author_txt":"","author_txt_hover":"","date_txt":"","ex_txt":"","com_bg":"","com_txt":"","shadow_m_shadow_header":"","shadow_m_shadow_title":"Meta info shadow","shadow_m_shadow_size":"","shadow_m_shadow_offset_horizontal":"","shadow_m_shadow_offset_vertical":"","shadow_m_shadow_spread":"","shadow_m_shadow_color":"","audio_btn_color":"","audio_time_color":"","audio_bar_color":"","audio_bar_curr_color":"","btn_bg":"","btn_bg_hover":"","btn_txt":"","btn_txt_hover":"","btn_border":"","btn_border_hover":"","nextprev_icon":"","nextprev_icon_h":"","nextprev_bg":"","nextprev_bg_h":"","nextprev_border":"","nextprev_border_h":"","el_class":"","tdc_css":"","live_filter_cur_post_author":"25156","td_column_number":2,"header_color":"","ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","td_ajax_preloading":"","td_filter_default_txt":"","td_ajax_filter_ids":"","color_preset":"","border_top":"","css":"","class":"tdi_35_edc","tdc_css_class":"tdi_35_edc","tdc_css_class_style":"tdi_35_edc_rand_style"}'; block_tdi_35_edc.td_column_number = "2"; block_tdi_35_edc.block_type = "tdb_single_related"; block_tdi_35_edc.post_count = "3"; block_tdi_35_edc.found_posts = "1716"; block_tdi_35_edc.header_color = ""; block_tdi_35_edc.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop = ""; block_tdi_35_edc.max_num_pages = "572"; tdBlocksArray.push(block_tdi_35_edc);</script><div class="td-block-title-wrap"><h4 class="td-block-title"><span>RELATED ARTICLES</span></h4></div><div id=tdi_35_edc class="td_block_inner tdb-block-inner td-fix-index"><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-image"><div class="td-image-container"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/" class="td-post-category">News</a><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/geographer-love-is-madness-song-feature/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Geographer Soothes Some Suffering on “Love is Madness”" ><style>@media (-webkit-max-device-pixel-ratio:2){.td-thumb-css.tdi_36_43f{background-image:url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/31170813/Geographer.jpg)}}</style><span data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/31170813/Geographer-696x464.jpg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_36_43f rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/geographer-love-is-madness-song-feature/" rel="bookmark" title="Geographer Soothes Some Suffering on “Love is Madness”">Geographer Soothes Some Suffering on “Love is Madness”</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/tina-benitez-eves/">Tina Benitez-Eves</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-04T08:15:03+00:00" >June 4, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/geographer-love-is-madness-song-feature/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> After Mike Deni broke up with someone he thought he would spend the rest of his life with, he was left shattered....</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/geographer-love-is-madness-song-feature/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-image"><div class="td-image-container"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/latest-news/" class="td-post-category">Latest News</a><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/relive-the-the-decade-that-rocked-with-rare-photos-of-80s-superstars-bon-jovi-twisted-sister-ozzy-osbourne-joan-jett-and-van-halen/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Relive the “The Decade That Rocked” With Rare Photos of ’80s Superstars Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett and Van Halen" ><style>@media (-webkit-max-device-pixel-ratio:2){.td-thumb-css.tdi_37_b52{background-image:url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03195709/dee_1984-1392x1011.jpeg)}}</style><span data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03195709/dee_1984-696x506.jpeg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_37_b52 rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/relive-the-the-decade-that-rocked-with-rare-photos-of-80s-superstars-bon-jovi-twisted-sister-ozzy-osbourne-joan-jett-and-van-halen/" rel="bookmark" title="Relive the “The Decade That Rocked” With Rare Photos of ’80s Superstars Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett and Van Halen">Relive the “The Decade That Rocked” With Rare Photos of ’80s Superstars Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett and Van Halen</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/robert-dye/">Robert Dye</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-03T20:58:16+00:00" >June 3, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/relive-the-the-decade-that-rocked-with-rare-photos-of-80s-superstars-bon-jovi-twisted-sister-ozzy-osbourne-joan-jett-and-van-halen/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> The ‘80s definitely had a style all their own. Big hair, bright colors, hard rock, men wearing lots of makeup, MTV, ripped...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/relive-the-the-decade-that-rocked-with-rare-photos-of-80s-superstars-bon-jovi-twisted-sister-ozzy-osbourne-joan-jett-and-van-halen/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div><div class="tdb_module_related td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-container td-category-pos-image"><div class="td-image-container"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/daily-discovery/" class="td-post-category">Daily Discovery</a><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ride-the-peace-train-to-better-things-with-two-classic-covers-of-cat-stevens-and-the-kinks/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Ride The “Peace Train” To “Better Things” With Two Classic Covers Of Cat Stevens And The Kinks" ><style>@media (-webkit-max-device-pixel-ratio:2){.td-thumb-css.tdi_38_8df{background-image:url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03131657/Poportunists-1392x1044.jpeg)}}</style><span data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03131657/Poportunists-696x522.jpeg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_38_8df rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ride-the-peace-train-to-better-things-with-two-classic-covers-of-cat-stevens-and-the-kinks/" rel="bookmark" title="Ride The “Peace Train” To “Better Things” With Two Classic Covers Of Cat Stevens And The Kinks">Ride The “Peace Train” To “Better Things” With Two Classic Covers Of Cat Stevens And The Kinks</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/robert-dye/">Robert Dye</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-03T13:39:16+00:00" >June 3, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ride-the-peace-train-to-better-things-with-two-classic-covers-of-cat-stevens-and-the-kinks/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> In homes across this land and outside in the great wide open, musicians are performing songs of positivity, hope and better days, looking to...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/ride-the-peace-train-to-better-things-with-two-classic-covers-of-cat-stevens-and-the-kinks/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div><div class="vc_column tdi_40_ea8 wpb_column vc_column_container tdc-column td-pb-span4"><style scoped>.tdi_40_ea8{vertical-align:baseline}.tdi_40_ea8{width:360px!important}@media (max-width:767px){.tdi_40_ea8{width:auto!important}}@media (min-width:768px) and (max-width:1018px){.tdi_40_ea8{width:330px!important}}</style><div class="wpb_wrapper"><div class="wpb_wrapper td_block_wrap vc_widget_sidebar tdi_42_1d8 " ><div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-sidebar tdi_43_068 td_block_template_10"><style>.tdi_43_068.td-a-rec-img,.tdi_43_068 .td-adspot-title{text-align:left}.tdi_43_068.td-a-rec-img img{margin:0 auto 0 0}.tdi_43_068 .td-element-style{z-index:-1}</style><div class="adunit AS_Sidebar_Ad1 dfw-lazy-load" id="AS_Sidebar_Ad1" data-size-mapping="AS_Sidebar_Ad1"></div></div><div class="td_block_wrap td_block_1 td_block_widget tdi_44_03f td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10 td-column-1" data-td-block-uid="tdi_44_03f" ><script>var block_tdi_44_03f = new tdBlock(); block_tdi_44_03f.id = "tdi_44_03f"; block_tdi_44_03f.atts = '{"custom_title":"Popular Posts","custom_url":"","block_template_id":"","header_text_color":"#","border_color":"#","accent_text_color":"#","m4_tl":"","m4_el":"","m6_tl":"","limit":"5","offset":"","el_class":"","post_ids":"","category_id":"","category_ids":"","tag_slug":"","autors_id":"","installed_post_types":"","sort":"popular","td_ajax_filter_type":"","td_ajax_filter_ids":"","td_filter_default_txt":"All","td_ajax_preloading":"","ajax_pagination":"","ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","class":"td_block_widget tdi_44_03f","separator":"","show_modified_date":"","f_header_font_header":"","f_header_font_title":"Block header","f_header_font_settings":"","f_header_font_family":"","f_header_font_size":"","f_header_font_line_height":"","f_header_font_style":"","f_header_font_weight":"","f_header_font_transform":"","f_header_font_spacing":"","f_header_":"","f_ajax_font_title":"Ajax categories","f_ajax_font_settings":"","f_ajax_font_family":"","f_ajax_font_size":"","f_ajax_font_line_height":"","f_ajax_font_style":"","f_ajax_font_weight":"","f_ajax_font_transform":"","f_ajax_font_spacing":"","f_ajax_":"","f_more_font_title":"Load more button","f_more_font_settings":"","f_more_font_family":"","f_more_font_size":"","f_more_font_line_height":"","f_more_font_style":"","f_more_font_weight":"","f_more_font_transform":"","f_more_font_spacing":"","f_more_":"","m4f_title_font_header":"","m4f_title_font_title":"Article title","m4f_title_font_settings":"","m4f_title_font_family":"","m4f_title_font_size":"","m4f_title_font_line_height":"","m4f_title_font_style":"","m4f_title_font_weight":"","m4f_title_font_transform":"","m4f_title_font_spacing":"","m4f_title_":"","m4f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","m4f_cat_font_settings":"","m4f_cat_font_family":"","m4f_cat_font_size":"","m4f_cat_font_line_height":"","m4f_cat_font_style":"","m4f_cat_font_weight":"","m4f_cat_font_transform":"","m4f_cat_font_spacing":"","m4f_cat_":"","m4f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","m4f_meta_font_settings":"","m4f_meta_font_family":"","m4f_meta_font_size":"","m4f_meta_font_line_height":"","m4f_meta_font_style":"","m4f_meta_font_weight":"","m4f_meta_font_transform":"","m4f_meta_font_spacing":"","m4f_meta_":"","m4f_ex_font_title":"Article excerpt","m4f_ex_font_settings":"","m4f_ex_font_family":"","m4f_ex_font_size":"","m4f_ex_font_line_height":"","m4f_ex_font_style":"","m4f_ex_font_weight":"","m4f_ex_font_transform":"","m4f_ex_font_spacing":"","m4f_ex_":"","m6f_title_font_header":"","m6f_title_font_title":"Article title","m6f_title_font_settings":"","m6f_title_font_family":"","m6f_title_font_size":"","m6f_title_font_line_height":"","m6f_title_font_style":"","m6f_title_font_weight":"","m6f_title_font_transform":"","m6f_title_font_spacing":"","m6f_title_":"","m6f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","m6f_cat_font_settings":"","m6f_cat_font_family":"","m6f_cat_font_size":"","m6f_cat_font_line_height":"","m6f_cat_font_style":"","m6f_cat_font_weight":"","m6f_cat_font_transform":"","m6f_cat_font_spacing":"","m6f_cat_":"","m6f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","m6f_meta_font_settings":"","m6f_meta_font_family":"","m6f_meta_font_size":"","m6f_meta_font_line_height":"","m6f_meta_font_style":"","m6f_meta_font_weight":"","m6f_meta_font_transform":"","m6f_meta_font_spacing":"","m6f_meta_":"","css":"","tdc_css":"","td_column_number":1,"header_color":"","color_preset":"","border_top":"","tdc_css_class":"tdi_44_03f","tdc_css_class_style":"tdi_44_03f_rand_style"}'; block_tdi_44_03f.td_column_number = "1"; block_tdi_44_03f.block_type = "td_block_1"; block_tdi_44_03f.post_count = "5"; block_tdi_44_03f.found_posts = "18537"; block_tdi_44_03f.header_color = ""; block_tdi_44_03f.ajax_pagination_infinite_stop = ""; block_tdi_44_03f.max_num_pages = "3708"; tdBlocksArray.push(block_tdi_44_03f);</script><div class="td-block-title-wrap"><h4 class="td-block-title"><span class="td-pulldown-size">Popular Posts</span></h4></div><div id=tdi_44_03f class="td_block_inner"><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_4 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-image"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/zen-of-john-prine/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber" ><img width="324" height="235" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20324%20235'%3E%3C/svg%3E" alt="" title="The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/10171939/1-a-1-a-1-a-NEW-john-prine-kings-theatreCROP-1-324x235.jpg" /><noscript><img width="324" height="235" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/10171939/1-a-1-a-1-a-NEW-john-prine-kings-theatreCROP-1-324x235.jpg" alt="" title="The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber" /></noscript></a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/zen-of-john-prine/" rel="bookmark" title="The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber">The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/paul-zollo/">Paul Zollo</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-10T15:45:46+00:00" >April 10, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/zen-of-john-prine/#comments">4</a></span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...</div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/when-is-the-bruce-springsteen-covid-19-relief-stream/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”" ><img width="100" height="65" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%2065'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 200w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg" /><noscript><img width="100" height="65" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 200w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/when-is-the-bruce-springsteen-covid-19-relief-stream/" rel="bookmark" title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”">Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-14T15:05:12+00:00" >April 14, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/john-prine-remembered-at-age-73/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Down On The Beach, the Sandman Sleeps: Sweet Dreams, John Prine" ><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%2070'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08085305/John-Prine-Playing-100x70.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08085305/John-Prine-Playing-200x140.jpg 200w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Down On The Beach, the Sandman Sleeps: Sweet Dreams, John Prine" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08085305/John-Prine-Playing-100x70.jpg" /><noscript><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08085305/John-Prine-Playing-100x70.jpg" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08085305/John-Prine-Playing-100x70.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08085305/John-Prine-Playing-200x140.jpg 200w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Down On The Beach, the Sandman Sleeps: Sweet Dreams, John Prine" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/john-prine-remembered-at-age-73/" rel="bookmark" title="Down On The Beach, the Sandman Sleeps: Sweet Dreams, John Prine">Down On The Beach, the Sandman Sleeps: Sweet Dreams, John Prine</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-08T08:54:38+00:00" >April 8, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/john-prine-when-i-get-to-heaven-behind-the-song/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Behind the Song: John Prine, “When I Get To Heaven”" ><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%2070'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08100317/Copy-of-Untitled-100x70.png 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08100317/Copy-of-Untitled-200x140.png 200w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Behind the Song: John Prine, “When I Get To Heaven”" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08100317/Copy-of-Untitled-100x70.png" /><noscript><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08100317/Copy-of-Untitled-100x70.png" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08100317/Copy-of-Untitled-100x70.png 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/08100317/Copy-of-Untitled-200x140.png 200w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Behind the Song: John Prine, “When I Get To Heaven”" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/john-prine-when-i-get-to-heaven-behind-the-song/" rel="bookmark" title="Behind the Song: John Prine, “When I Get To Heaven”">Behind the Song: John Prine, “When I Get To Heaven”</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-08T09:02:35+00:00" >April 8, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/john-prine-hello-in-there-behind-the-song/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Behind The Song: John Prine, “Hello In There”" ><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%2070'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/07214405/aec.atl19156.2_0-100x70.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/07214405/aec.atl19156.2_0-200x140.jpg 200w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Behind The Song: John Prine, “Hello In There”" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/07214405/aec.atl19156.2_0-100x70.jpg" /><noscript><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/07214405/aec.atl19156.2_0-100x70.jpg" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/07214405/aec.atl19156.2_0-100x70.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/07214405/aec.atl19156.2_0-200x140.jpg 200w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Behind The Song: John Prine, “Hello In There”" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/john-prine-hello-in-there-behind-the-song/" rel="bookmark" title="Behind The Song: John Prine, “Hello In There”">Behind The Song: John Prine, “Hello In There”</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-28T12:35:36+00:00" >April 28, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div></div></div><div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-custom_ad_2 td-rec-hide-on-p tdi_45_d5a td_block_template_10"><style>.tdi_45_d5a.td-a-rec-img,.tdi_45_d5a .td-adspot-title{text-align:left}.tdi_45_d5a.td-a-rec-img img{margin:0 auto 0 0}.tdi_45_d5a .td-element-style{z-index:-1}</style><div class="adunit AS_Sidebar_Ad2 dfw-lazy-load" id="AS_Sidebar_Ad2" data-size-mapping="AS_Sidebar_Ad2"></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div> <span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="author" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/Person"><meta itemprop="name" content="Ron Hart"></span><meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2020-06-03T18:26:35-05:00"><meta itemprop="dateModified" content="2020-06-04T08:33:03-05:00"><meta itemscope itemprop="mainEntityOfPage" itemType="https://schema.org/WebPage" itemid="https://americansongwriter.com/the-corner-laughers-temescal-telegraph-track-by-track/"/><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="publisher" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/Organization"><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="logo" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/14123215/american-songwriter-logo-dark-final-hrx.png"></span><meta itemprop="name" content="American Songwriter"></span><meta itemprop="headline" content="The Corner Laughers 'Temescal Telegraph,' Track by Track"><span class="td-page-meta" itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/03182226/1-cornercrop.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="1093"><meta itemprop="height" content="775"></span></article></div></div></div><div class="tdc-footer-wrap "><div class="td-footer-wrapper td-footer-container td-container-wrap td_stretch_container td_stretch_content_1200"><div class="td-container"><div class="td-pb-row"><div class="td-pb-span12"></div></div><div class="td-pb-row"><div class="td-pb-span8"><aside class="td_block_template_10 widget widget_nav_menu"><div class="menu-footer-main-container"><ul id="menu-footer-main" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-157228" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-first td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-157228"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/">News</a></li><li id="menu-item-155672" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155672"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/latest-news/">Latest News</a></li><li id="menu-item-155673" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155673"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/best-new-music/">Best New Music</a></li><li id="menu-item-155674" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155674"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/news/daily-discovery/">Daily Discovery</a></li><li id="menu-item-155740" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155740"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/">Features</a></li><li id="menu-item-155678" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155678"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/articles/">Articles</a></li><li id="menu-item-155677" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155677"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/interviews/">Interviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155744" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155744"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/thelist/">The List</a></li><li id="menu-item-155745" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155745"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/video-sessions/">Video Sessions</a></li><li id="menu-item-155743" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155743"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/photo-galleries/">Photo Galleries</a></li><li id="menu-item-155742" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155742"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/lyric-of-the-week/">Lyric Of The Week</a></li><li id="menu-item-155746" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155746"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/features/writer-of-the-week/">Writer Of The Week</a></li><li id="menu-item-155675" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155675"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/">Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155747" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155747"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/album-reviews/">Album Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155750" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155750"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/track-reviews/">Track Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155676" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155676"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/gear-reviews/">Gear Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155748" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155748"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/reviews/concert-reviews/">Concert Reviews</a></li><li id="menu-item-155751" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155751"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/store/">Store</a></li><li id="menu-item-155752" class="top-level menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155752"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/">Contests</a></li><li id="menu-item-155754" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155754"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/lyric-contests/">Lyric Contests</a></li><li id="menu-item-155753" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155753"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/contest-winners/">Contest Winners</a></li><li id="menu-item-155755" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155755"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/on-my-deathbed/">On My Deathbed</a></li><li id="menu-item-155756" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155756"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/contests/winners-qa/">Winners Q&A</a></li><li id="menu-item-155757" class="top-level top-level-song-u menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155757"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/">Songwriter U</a></li><li id="menu-item-155679" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155679"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/coaching/">Coaching</a></li><li id="menu-item-155760" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155760"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/marketing/">Marketing</a></li><li id="menu-item-155758" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155758"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/getting-paid/">Getting Paid</a></li><li id="menu-item-155761" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155761"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/touring/">Touring</a></li><li id="menu-item-155759" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155759"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/legal-corner/">Legal Corner</a></li><li id="menu-item-155762" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-155762"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/songwriter-u/writers-room/">Writer’s Room</a></li><li id="menu-item-347430" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-347430"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/advertising/">Advertising</a></li><li id="menu-item-408541" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page td-menu-item td-normal-menu menu-item-408541"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/faq/">FAQ</a></li></ul></div></aside></div><div class="td-pb-span4"><aside class="widget_text td_block_template_10 widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="subscribe-footer-widget"><div><div class="ad-sidebar-widget"><div class="ad-container"> <picture class="attachment-full" style="max-width: 100%;"> <source type="image/webp" data-lazy-srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png.webp" srcset="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20369%20166'%3E%3C/svg%3E"/> <img width="369" height="166" alt="Subscribe Today" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20369%20166'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png"/> </picture> <noscript><picture class="attachment-full" style="max-width: 100%;"> <source type="image/webp" srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png.webp"/> <img width="369" height="166" alt="Subscribe Today" src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/magazines-subscribe.png"/> </picture> </noscript><p><b>Become Part of a 35 Year Tradition</b><br> American Songwriter has been the number one resource on The Craft of Music for Songwriters and Music Enthusiasts since 1984</p></div><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/offers/membership-offers/" id="" target="_self" class="widget_sp_image-image-link" title="Become a Member Today" rel="noopener noreferrer"><div class="btn btn-blue">Become a Member Today</div></a></div></div></div></div></aside><aside class="widget_text td_block_template_10 widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="adunit AS_Anchor" id="AS_Anchor" data-size-mapping="AS_Anchor"></div></div></aside></div></div></div><div class="td-footer-bottom-full"><div class="td-container"><div class="td-pb-row"><div class="td-pb-span3"><aside class="footer-logo-wrap"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/"><picture class="td-retina-data" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" title="American Songwriter"> <source type="image/webp" data-lazy-srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png.webp" srcset="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20290%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E"/> <img src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20290%200'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" alt="American Songwriter" width="290" data-lazy-src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png"/> </picture> <noscript><picture class="td-retina-data" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" title="American Songwriter"> <source type="image/webp" srcset="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png.webp"/> <img src="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" data-retina="https://americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/logo-white-1.png" alt="American Songwriter" width="290"/> </picture> </noscript></a></aside></div><div class="td-pb-span5"><aside class="footer-text-wrap"><div class="block-title"><span>ABOUT US</span></div></aside></div><div class="td-pb-span4"><aside class="footer-social-wrap td-social-style-2"><div class="block-title"><span>FOLLOW US</span></div> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.facebook.com/AmericanSongwriterMagazine/" title="Facebook"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-facebook"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.instagram.com/americansongwriter/" title="Instagram"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-instagram"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.tumblr.com/blog/americansongwriter" title="Tumblr"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-tumblr"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://twitter.com/AmerSongwriter" title="Twitter"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-twitter"></i> </a> </span> <span class="td-social-icon-wrap"> <a target="_blank" rel="nofollow" href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1b6EK3CsXrvl8YUEDXXhHQ" title="Youtube"> <i class="td-icon-font td-icon-youtube"></i> </a> </span></aside></div></div></div></div></div></div></div> <script async>(function(s,u,m,o,j,v){j=u.createElement(m);v=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0];j.async=1;j.src=o;j.dataset.sumoSiteId='723163008541fd008846f0006450000011e259005fa965001b03ca00d985d900';j.dataset.sumoPlatform='wordpress';v.parentNode.insertBefore(j,v)})(window,document,'script','//load.sumo.com/');</script> <script type="application/javascript">var ajaxurl = "https://americansongwriter.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php"; function sumo_add_woocommerce_coupon(code) { jQuery.post(ajaxurl, { action: 'sumo_add_woocommerce_coupon', code: code, }); } function sumo_remove_woocommerce_coupon(code) { jQuery.post(ajaxurl, { action: 'sumo_remove_woocommerce_coupon', code: code, }); } function sumo_get_woocommerce_cart_subtotal(callback) { jQuery.ajax({ method: 'POST', url: ajaxurl, dataType: 'html', data: { action: 'sumo_get_woocommerce_cart_subtotal', }, success: function(subtotal) { return callback(null, subtotal); }, error: function(err) { return callback(err, 0); } }); }</script> <noscript><iframe src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-57Q923V" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">