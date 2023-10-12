The Eagles Add Third LA-Area Concert to Their 2024 Long Goodbye Tour

The Eagles have added a third Los Angeles-area date at the Kia Forum to their Long Goodbye Tour, which the band recently extended into 2024.

The new show is scheduled for January 12, joining the Eagles’ previously announced January 5 and 6 concerts at the Inglewood, California, venue.

Tickets to the newly announced show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT, while presale tickets are available now.

The Eagles are referring to the Kia Forum performances collectively as “The California Concerts.”

Meanwhile, Steely Dan, which had been announced as the opening act for the entire first leg of the Long Goodbye Tour, was forced to drop off the trek in late September because of illness in the band. According to IndyStar.com, Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen was hospitalized for an unidentified illness, but Rolling Stone reports that Fagen is now out of the hospital and expects to return to the road soon.

For the last several Eagles shows, Sheryl Crow and then Steve Miller Band were tapped to fill in for Steely Dan. Miller and his group also are scheduled to support the Eagles at their October 13 and 17 concerts in Detroit and Cleveland, respectively, while country star and current Eagles member Vince Gill will pull double duty by opening the band’s October 15 show in Pittsburgh.

According to the Eagles’ and Steely Dan’s tour pages, the Dan is scheduled to return as support act for all the upcoming Eagles shows scheduled after October 2023, currently spanning from a November 2 concert in Atlanta through the January 12, 2024, performance.

In other Eagles-related news, the band’s longtime guitarist Joe Walsh is gearing up to host and co-headline the 2023 edition of his annual VetsAid benefit concert. The star-studded show is scheduled for November 12 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.

Walsh will be joined at the event by co-headliners Jeff Lynne’s ELO, as well as by Stephen Stills, The Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, and Lucius. Proceeds raised by the 2023 VetsAid benefit will be distributed as grants to various organizations serving military veterans in Southern California.