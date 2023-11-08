Eagles Announce Added Dates for The Long Goodbye Final Tour with Steely Dan

The legendary rock band Eagles has just added new shows to their highly anticipated The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan. While they already had plenty of shows on the docket, the six-time Grammy winners have added shows in Palm Springs, Omaha, Charlotte, and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

This tour may be the Eagles’ last, and they’re bringing an incredible supporting act in Steely Dan to send themselves off with a bang. They were already scheduled to play at over 10 arenas across North America, including the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and the PNC Arena in Raleigh. Now, they’re making sure even more of their dedicated fan base can see the band one last time.

Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

If you haven’t gotten tickets to “One of These Nights” yet, we strongly suggest you do. The Eagles were able to add more dates due to their overwhelming popularity, meaning their new shows with added tickets are sure to sell out quickly as well.

[RELATED: The Eagles’ Awards, Accolades, and Impact: Recognizing Their Achievements]

Supporting act Steely Dan is a headliner in their own right. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are known to put on electrifying performances every time they take the stage, making The Long Goodbye Final Tour a show you don’t want to miss.

Presale tickets for their added dates are available through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time while general ticket sales will begin Friday, November 17th, again at 10 a.m. local time.

Get your tickets through StubHub before they’re “Already Gone” by clicking here. The Eagles and Steely Dan will definitely pack the house “In the City” near you, so go and “Take it Easy” with two of the best American rock bands to ever do it.

11/02 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

11/04 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

11/07 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

11/09 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

11/14 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena

11/17 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

11/18 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

01/05 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

01/06 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

01/12 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

01/13 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

01/16 – Palm Springs, California – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs (Recently Added)

01/19 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

02/02 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX

02/06 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center (Recently Added)

02/10 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center (Recently Added)

02/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center (Recently Added)

02/16 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

02/17 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center (Recently Added)

03/01 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

03/04 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center (Recently Added)

03/08 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/13 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

03/16 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center (Recently Added)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images