Eagles Announce Added Dates for The Long Goodbye Final Tour with Steely Dan

The legendary rock band Eagles has just added new shows to their highly anticipated The Long Goodbye Final Tour with special guest Steely Dan. While they already had plenty of shows on the docket, the six-time Grammy winners have added shows in Palm Springs, Omaha, Charlotte, and more.
Videos by American Songwriter
This tour may be the Eagles’ last, and they’re bringing an incredible supporting act in Steely Dan to send themselves off with a bang. They were already scheduled to play at over 10 arenas across North America, including the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and the PNC Arena in Raleigh. Now, they’re making sure even more of their dedicated fan base can see the band one last time.
Tickets will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
If you haven’t gotten tickets to “One of These Nights” yet, we strongly suggest you do. The Eagles were able to add more dates due to their overwhelming popularity, meaning their new shows with added tickets are sure to sell out quickly as well.
[RELATED: The Eagles’ Awards, Accolades, and Impact: Recognizing Their Achievements]
Supporting act Steely Dan is a headliner in their own right. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are known to put on electrifying performances every time they take the stage, making The Long Goodbye Final Tour a show you don’t want to miss.
Presale tickets for their added dates are available through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time while general ticket sales will begin Friday, November 17th, again at 10 a.m. local time.
Get your tickets through StubHub before they’re “Already Gone” by clicking here. The Eagles and Steely Dan will definitely pack the house “In the City” near you, so go and “Take it Easy” with two of the best American rock bands to ever do it.
Eagles The Long Goodbye Final Tour 2023-2024 Dates
11/02 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
11/04 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena
11/07 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center
11/09 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena
11/14 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena
11/17 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
11/18 – St. Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center
01/05 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
01/06 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
01/12 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
01/13 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
01/16 – Palm Springs, California – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs (Recently Added)
01/19 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center
02/02 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center ATX
02/06 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center (Recently Added)
02/10 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center (Recently Added)
02/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center (Recently Added)
02/16 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
02/17 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Smoothie King Center (Recently Added)
03/01 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live
03/04 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center (Recently Added)
03/08 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
03/13 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena
03/16 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center (Recently Added)
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images