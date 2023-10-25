Eagles Announce New Dates for The Long Goodbye Final Tour

The Eagles are embarking on the next leg of their final tour in November, but the band has been adding additional dates to the 2024 stretch of the tour, giving fans ample opportunities to say the long goodbye. They recently announced additional Los Angeles dates, and have now added dates in Arizona, Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Ontario.

In a post on Instagram, the band announced six new dates, as well as pre-sale dates and times. Tickets are available for pre-sale on November 1, 10:00 AM local time, until November 2. General sales begin on November 3 at 10:00 AM. Watch the Eagles’ official website for more details as the dates draw closer.

The Long Goodbye Final Tour Additional Dates:

January 19 — Phoenix, Arizona

February 2 — Austin, Texas

February 16 — Houston, Texas

March 1 — Hollywood, Florida

March 8 — Chicago, Illinois

March 13 — Toronto, Ontario

Steely Dan is joining the Eagles as support on the additional dates. Previously, Steely Dan was forced to drop out of the tour in September after frontman Donald Fagen was admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed illness. According to a report from Rolling Stone, as of October 10, Fagen is out of the hospital and slated to join the Eagles on the road again on November 2 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the meantime, The Steve Miller Band and Sheryl Crow stepped in to provide support on the tour. Crow joined the Eagles on October 5 and 6, while The Steve Miller Band began its run on October 10. The band opened on the 13th and 17th, but on the 15th, Vince Gill opened solo before joining the rest of the Eagles for the show. Gill began playing with the Eagles in 2017, after the death of guitarist Glenn Frey in 2016, whose son, Deacon, also joined the band that year.

The Long Goodbye Tour is the second farewell tour the Eagles have embarked on, after the monstrous, multi-year Farewell 1 Tour from 2003. That tour lasted until 2006 and spanned the globe. This final tour is, so far, not as extensive, but who knows what 2024 will hold for the Eagles. For tickets to the newly announced dates click HERE.



(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)