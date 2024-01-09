Eagles Joined by Longtime Collaborator at Band’s First Two 2024 Concerts

The Eagles kicked off the 2024 leg of their Long Goodbye farewell tour this past week with shows on Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6, at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California. During both shows, the band was joined by a special guest, J.D. Souther, the lauded singer/songwriter who co-wrote quite a few of the group’s tunes.

A Los Angeles Times review of the January 5 show reports that when Don Henley introduced Souther, he noted that he was part of the “tightknit community of songwriters and singers” that he and the late Glenn Frey would call on during the 1970s “when we would get stuck on a song or we’d try to start some new material.” Henley also pointed out that the Eagles had five No. 1 hits singles, three of which were co-written by Souther.

@the_eagles saw #TheEaglesFarewell last night in #LA



Great show, great production…was truly a culmination of a their music legacy (for them) and many lifetime soundtrack moments for us.

Wouldn’t have missed it fellas!

Take a bow!

The bearded dude is JD Souther 😎 pic.twitter.com/x2pMXkpezT — SC Tailgate Herd (@SC_Herd) January 6, 2024

According to Setlist.fm, Souther performed those three classic Eagles songs—“Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town,” and “Heartache Tonight” —at both concerts, with “Heartache Tonight” serving as the finale.

You can check out photos from the January 5 concert at the Kia Forum’s social media pages.

J.D. Souther’s Eagles History

Souther’s connection to the Eagles dates back to before the band’s formation. He and Frey were in a pre-Eagles duo together called Longbranch Pennywhistle, which released one self-titled album in 1970. In addition to the songs he co-wrote for the band, he also collaborated with Henley on Henley’s 1989 solo hit “Heart of the Matter.”

Steely Dan Returns

Meanwhile, last week’s Eagles shows also were significant because they marked Steely Dan’s return as an opening act. The Donald Fagen-fronted group was supposed to serve as the Eagles’ support act throughout the entire Long Goodbye Tour, but Dan missed the final 14 shows of last year’s trek, reportedly because Fagen was experiencing health issues that landed him in the hospital.

Eagles 2024 Tour Plans

The Eagles have 19 more confirmed dates on their 2024 itinerary, although more shows are expected to be added. The tour resumes this Friday and Saturday, January 12 and 13, with two more shows at the Kia Forum. The out currently is mapped out through a March 16 concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tickets for the concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

