The Fray Singer Isaac Slade Leaves the Band

Isaac Slade, vocalist for The Fray since the band formed in 2002 revealed his decision to leave the band after 20 years.

“I have some heavy news to share today,” wrote Slade on Instagram. “I know it’s been pretty quiet on the band front for a long time but I want to let everyone know I’m stepping down from The Fray. It’s been an honor and privilege to make music with those three amazing guys for the last two decades, and all for the best fans anyone could ever imagine.”

Slade continued, “I let the guys know five or six years ago that I was getting ready to call it, that I was going to start my long exit ramp and now it’s finally time. And it’s all good. I wish those guys all the best in whatever they do next. I’m ready to start dreaming up what it is I’m going to do with the rest of my little life on earth, along with my incredible wife and our two little miracles of kids.”

The band, formed in Denver by schoolmates Slade and guitarist Joe King, released their fourth album Helios in 2014. In 2016, The Fray also released a new single “Singing Low”, which was included in the band’s greatest hits album Through the Years: The Best of the Fray.

In 2019, the band revealed that they would be taking a hiatus after fulfilling their five-year deal with Epic Records.

“Here’s to our legendary fans, to our steadfast families and friends, to the teams of brilliant people behind the scenes who made this journey possible in the first place, and most of all to Ben, Joe and Dave,” said Slade in his post. “Here’s to the last 20 years of walking together, crying together, playing together, singing together & laughing together. Thanks.”

Photo: Epic Records