The Fugees Play First Reunion Show, Amid Some Snags

Legendary hip-hop band, The Fugees, played its first reunion show Wednesday night (September 22) in New York City. Though, in typical fashion, the group hit the stage a few hours late. Also in typical fashion, they wowed the crowd.

With about 3,000 people on hand at the rooftop NYC venue, Pier 17, The Fugees played for about 45 minutes and treated the audience to songs from their hit LP, The Score. The band is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album with a reunion tour this year.

According to Rolling Stone, doors to the show opened at about 6 pm ET and the concert was set to start an hour later. But the band didn’t hit the stage until about 10 pm ET. This may not have been a surprise to fans, since The Fugees—especially its uber-talented frontwoman, Ms. Lauryn Hill—are known for being tardy.

Some reports say the delay was caused by soundcheck issues and the group’s large backing band.

Rolling Stone reported that Hill addressed the fans, saying, “There was destiny in us coming together, there was destiny in the touring, and there was destiny in the people we inspired… Respect the miracle of this union. Respect that we can get on this stage and still do this.”

The band’s reunion tour officially-officially starts on November 2 in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center. Watch videos from last night’s performance here:

The Fugees setlist (According to Setlist.FM):



1 “The Score”

2 “How Many Mics”

3 “Zealots”

4 “Fu-Gee-La”

5 “Killing Me Softly With His Song”

6 “Ready Or Not”

7 “No Woman, No Cry”