BTS and Coldplay Release Epic New Single, “My Universe”

Friday (September 24), globally popular bands, Cold Play and BTS, released a new collaborative single, “My Universe.” It is the first collaboration between the two bands, but it’s likely one of more to come.

In 10 hours, the bright pop song had amassed 10 million streams on YouTube. Watch the lyric video here:

Coldplay, a British band, and BTS, a Korean band, take advantage of their multi-cultural backgrounds together and, so, the song features lyrics in both of the band’s native languages, English and Korean.

The single comes ahead of Coldplay’s new record release, Music of the Spheres, which is set to drop Oct 15. It’s rumored there will be an official music video as well as a possible documentary about the making of the song still to come.

Both bands shared snippets and photos of them working together on Twitter:

BTS wrote, “was so much fun…,” with the clip on Twitter.