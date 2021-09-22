The Fugees Reunite for 25th Anniversary of ‘The Score’

The Fugees’ Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel will reunite for the first time in 15 years for a whole tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second and final album The Score.

Kicking off in Chicago in November, The Fugees tour will run through December across the U.S., London, Paris, and conclude in Africa with dates in Nigeria and Ghana. A surprise show at an undisclosed New York pop-up on Sept. 22 will also support the upcoming “Global Citizen Live,” which will air on Sept. 25. The Fugees charitable fund is also partnering with Global Citizen on philanthropic efforts throughout the tour.

Released in 1996, The Score was the breakout album for The Fugees, birthing hits “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not,” and followed the trio’s hip-hop debut Blunted by Reality in 1994. In the years following The Score, Hill went on to pick up a Grammy with her debut, and only solo album, Miseducation, in 1998 before the trio officially split in 2006 around the complicated romantic relationship between Hill and Jean.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” said Jean in a statement. “We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Hill added, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”