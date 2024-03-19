Toby Keith Fans Emotionally Torn Over Posthumous Country Music Hall of Fame Induction

Toby Keith is being posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, but fans are not happy that it is happening after the star’s death. Keith’s official Instagram page posted the news recently, and fans took to the comments to share not only their congratulations but their disappointment as well.

“I wish they did this while he was still here. He deserved this ages ago,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “I love this, but they should have done it while he was still with us.” Yet another fan recalled an alleged interview Keith did near the end of his life. “I remember one of his last interviews he said he would have to die before he was inducted,” the fan wrote. “[Hurts] me that he was right. So more than deserved SO long ago!”

One fan had a long and insightful observation that they posted in the comments, writing that he doesn’t need to be in the hall of fame for fans to know in their hearts that he was “the best.”

“You know what. It is so wrong that it takes him to die in order to be put in the hall of fame,” they wrote. “But he’s in a better place now. Respect the fact that he is in now and that’s all that matters. [Whether] he knows it or not. He lives in our memories and our hearts. He knew he was the best you don’t need to be in a hall of fame to prove something he proved to the whole world that even with cancer. It will not stop him from singing his fans one last song live on stage. And that’s what matters fly high Toby I listen to your music every day so hard to believe it’s been weeks since you have passed we miss you buddy.”

Fans Share Love for Toby Keith But Outrage That He Wasn’t Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Earlier

One self-described “forever fan” wrote a similar sentiment. “This man, his family and his fans should’ve been able to hear him, and what he would’ve said in his induction speech,” they wrote. “No doubt he would have thanked those he loved. No doubt he would’ve mentioned our service members. I’m sure it is mentioned his love of true country music and his love of this country.”

They continued their comment, sharing some of their history and what they have in common with Toby Keith. “Toby Keith was a great American country songwriter/singer, who happened to be famous. I am a former army, parachute rigger/parachute trooper. I’m a proud American, and I am seven years into my fight with the vicious and ugly stomach cancer,” they wrote. “I’m a mom he was a dad. I am NOT famous, but I am deeply loved by many I call family and friends. We had some things in common, he and I. I raise up my tear filled solo cup to you again. Congratulations Toby Keith! (Between you and me…too d*mn late).”

