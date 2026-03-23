The War and Treaty Get Standing Ovation at the Opry After This Incredible Otis Redding Cover

The War and Treaty got the Grand Ole Opry on their feet at their latest performance. The duo—which is made up of married couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter—performed at Band As One Nashville, a benefit concert for Susan G. Komen.

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During their time on stage, The War and Treaty opted to put their own spin on a classic tune. They performed Otis Redding’s 1968 song “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay.”

Michael, wearing sunglasses, began the performance by singing on his own as he played the keyboard. The audience was enraptured as his powerful voice rang out. They only got more interested when he ripped off his sunglasses to cheers from the crowd.

Tanya finally joined in on a huge note and the audience couldn’t contain their awe. When the remarkable performance came to an end, the whole Nashville crowd leapt to their feet. The crowd wound up giving the duo the first standing ovation of the night.

Following the performance, The War and Treaty took to Instagram to reflect on the “beautiful meaningful evening,” which was put on by Trisha Yearwood.

“To my friends and family who have fought and survived breast cancer @mahoganywilliamsmoss, @iamdeshonjla, @iselyn51 as well as my Aunties in New Bern who have all survived and so many others your stories matter and they will continue to be told,” the duo wrote. “I carried this performance in honor of my Aunt Diana Swain. She may be gone but her love and legacy will always remain.”

What to Know About the Band As One Charity Concert

Yearwood put on the show for the second year in a row to raise money for breast cancer research. The cause is near and dear to her heart, as her mother battled the disease.

“Music heals, period,” Yearwood said in a video that was played at the event. “If you go to a concert, no matter what’s going on in your life, you can celebrate, you can cry, you can have an experience that is unlike any other event I can think of.”

“What I want people to walk away with is joy that they had a good time, and they could forget whatever they’re going to do in the moment,” she added. “And hope, because Band As One is about hope.”

In addition to The War and Treaty, Yearwood tapped stars including Ashley McBryde, Charles Kelley, and Reba McEntire to perform.

On top of epic performances, the evening also included a live auction where well over $150,000 was raised for the cause.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images