The Hidden Figure That Inspired This Bob Dylan Masterpiece: “You Know Him, but Not by That Name”

One of the biggest mysteries in the music of Bob Dylan is who Mr. Jones is in “Ballad Of A Thin Man”. People have speculated that the figure who inspired the character was the journalist Jeffrey Owen Jones, an intern for Time magazine who questioned Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. On the contrary, people have also assumed that the song isn’t about just one person. Rather, Mr. Jones is a collection of people who ultimately represent the public frustration with Dylan’s musical transformation. As stated previously, it all remains a mystery, but Dylan once divulged a clue that would suggest that the song is about one figure in particular.

Before reading into Dylan’s comments, “Ballad Of A Thin Man” tells the tale of an individual who ventures into the world of 1960s counterculture and is unable to understand it. The song is a critique of judging what one doesn’t understand, as well as the pitfalls of mainstream media. However, that doesn’t answer the burning question that is embedded in this track.

In an interview conducted by Nora Ephron in 1965 and later published in Esquire, Dylan slightly pulled back the curtain on who this Mr. Jones is. However, he never divulged a specific name or vocation. Instead, he spoke in metaphorical abstractions that matched the cryptic nature of his lyrics in “Ballad Of A Thin Man”.

After being asked who Mr. Jones was, Dylan replied, “He’s a real person. You know him, but not by that name.” “I saw him come into the room one night, and he looked like a camel. He proceeded to put his eyes in his pocket. I asked this guy who he was, and he said, ‘That’s Mr. Jones.’ Then I asked this cat, ‘Doesn’t he do anything but put his eyes in his pocket?’ And he told me, ‘He puts his nose on the ground.’ It’s all there, it’s a true story,” he continued, via Bob Dylan Talks.

What we can deduce from that comment is that Dylan believed this individual to be unobservant, ignorant, and potentially blinded by an objective and/or motivated by an investigation of sorts. Furthermore, Dylan poses this figure as an ubiquitous one. However, that could also not be the case, as Ephron might have had some sort of connection with this individual. Needless to say, Dylan masked the answer to the question. Although what we do know is that Mr. Jones was, in fact, a real individual.

Photo by Charlie Steiner – Highway 67/Getty Images