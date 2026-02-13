The 2026 Country Music Cruise Had No Tickets Left Over After Raising Nearly $60K for Hall of Fame

Once a year, diehard country music fans board a ship for the Country Music Cruise, where they spend seven days sipping drinks, watching their favorites perform, and maybe even meeting their heroes. Wrapping up Feb. 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this year’s lineup included Josh Turner, Patty Loveless, Randy Owen, and more. However, the Country Music Cruise isn’t only about providing fans with a good time. It’s also about preserving the history of the beloved genre, and what better way to do that than by supporting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum?

Country Music Cruise Auctions off Signed Guitars

Put on by Star Vista Live, this year’s seven-day Country Music Cruise raised nearly $58,000 for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In addition to a sold-out cruise, a live auction helped push those totals over the edge. Two acoustic guitars signed by multiple artists led the bidding. Signatures included Country Music Hall of Fame members Randy Owen, Jimmy Fortune, Patty Loveless, and Josh Turner.

The $58,000 raised will help support the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s mission to preserve the history of country music. Founded by the Country Music Foundation, the organization also expands the general public’s access to the museum’s exhibits, archival materials, and educational programming.

According to its website, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum “collects, preserves, and interprets the evolving history and traditions of country music.”

“Through exhibits, publications, and educational programs, the Museum teaches its wide range of audiences about the enduring beauty and cultural importance of country music,” the website concluded.

Currently, the museum is showcasing an Alabama community’s impact on country music with the exhibition Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising. Items on display include Aretha Franklin’s piano, Duane Allman’s electric guitar, and Mac McAnally’s acoustic guitar.

Next Year’s Lineup Includes Some Big Names

If you missed this year’s Country Music Cruise, tickets are already available for next year. Setting sail Feb. 7-14, 2027, the lineup includes Wynonna Judd, Joe Nichols, Rhonda Vincent, Darryl Worley, and more.

The 2027 cruise will begin in Fort Lauderdale and travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Maarten.

