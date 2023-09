The Inaugural People’s Choice Country Award Winners—Full List (Updating)

The first-ever 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards takes place on Thursday night (Sept. 28) live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The star-studded show, hosted by Little Big Town, will see performances from Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, HARDY, and Wynnona.

Morgan Wallen leads with the most nominations of the night, coming in at 11 noms. The top award of the night is People’s Artist of 2023 and nominees include Shelton, Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and Old Dominion.

Check out the full list of winners for the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. (We’ll be updating through the night as the winners are announced.)

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson – WINNER**

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay – WINNER**

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Megan Moroney

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

THE SONG OF 2023

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)

“Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

“Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)

“red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)

“You, Me, And Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor)

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

“Dawns” – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)

“Just Say I’m Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)

“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)

“Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)

“Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)

“That’s Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)

“UNHEALTHY” – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain (Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)

“Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

THE ALBUM OF 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Different Man – Kane Brown

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

