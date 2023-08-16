Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson Among Nominees for Inaugural ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs are among the nominees for the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. Hosted by Little Big Town, the inaugural awards ceremony will air live on September 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

This year, Jelly Roll, Zack Bryan, and Ingrid Andress are among the New Artist nominees, while Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car,” Wallen’s “Last Night,” and Jelly Roll’s “Need a Favor,” among others, have picked up a Song of 2023 nod. Both Combs and Wallen are nominated twice in the Song of 2023 category as their respective tracks “Love You Anyway” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me” also were recognized.

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards will also honor Toby Keith with the Country Music Icon Award, presented by Blake Shelton. Additional award recipients, performers, and presenters will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Fans can vote online at www.votepcca.com for their favorite artists in 12 categories, Wednesday (August 16) through Friday (August 25). Additional votes cast on Turbo on Tuesday, August 22 will count twice.

The full list of 2023 People’s Choice Country Award nominees is below.

The People’s Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Old Dominion Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton HARDY Jelly Roll Kane Brown Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Elle King Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson Megan Moroney Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Lady A Little Big Town Maddie & Tae Old Dominion Parmalee The War and Treaty

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Corey Kent ERNEST Ingrid Andress Jelly Roll Megan Moroney Priscilla Block Zach Bryan

The Social Country Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Dolly Parton Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Morgan Wallen Shania Twain

The Song of 2023

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs / Songwriter: Tracy Chapman “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen / Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak “Love You Anyway” by Luke Combs / Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher “Need A Favor” by Jelly Roll / Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta “Tennessee Orange” by Megan Moroney / Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins “Thank God” by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown / Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman “Thinkin’ Bout Me” by Morgan Wallen / Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips “wait in the truck“ by HARDY, feat. Lainey Wilson / Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

The Collaboration of 2023

“Beer With My Friends” by Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion / Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter “Cowgirls” by Morgan Wallen, feat. ERNEST / Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak “red” by HARD, feat. Morgan Wallen / Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice “Save Me” by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson / Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll “Thank God” by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman “wait in the truck” by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson / Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair “We Don’t Fight Anymore” by Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton / Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good “You, Me, And Whiskey” by Justin Moore, Priscilla Block / Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

The Crossover Song of 2023

“Dawns” by Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers / Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan “Just Say I’m Sorry” by P!nk, Chris Stapleton / Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton “Life Goes On” by Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs / Songwriter: Ed Sheeran “Seasons” by Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton / Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay “Texas” by Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris / Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder “That’s Not How This Works” by Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay / Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers “UNHEALTHY” by Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain / Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough “Wasted” by Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel / Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

The Album of 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson Different Man – Kane Brown Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

The Music Video of 2023

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers “Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll “Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney “Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown “Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen “wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson “Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry “You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour Luke Combs World Tour Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

Photo: Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic