The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Rising Country Star’s Ozzy Osbourne Cover That “Absolutely Rips”

Avery Anna showed the country music world her versatility with her debut album, Breakup Over Breakfast. The 21-year-old Arizona native combines a blend of country, pop and rock sounds with painfully honest storytelling. With 2 million followers on TikTok and a top 5 Christian streaming hit in the Josiah Queen collab “Dusty Bibles,” Anna is swiftly ascending the country music ladder. And in another display of her dazzling musical flexibility, the singer-songwriter (real name: Avery Anna Rhoton) is currently making the rounds online with this incredible Ozzy Osbourne cover.

Avery Anna’s Cover of Ozzy Osbourne Hit “Absolutely Rips”

Currently touring the country in support of her sophomore album Let Go Letters, Avery Anna isn’t just sticking to her own material. Her rendition of the Prince of Darkness’ 1991 hit “No More Tears” has become an Internet sensation, and for good reason.

“This absolutely rips,” country duo Muscadine Bloodline wrote below a video of the performance posted to Anna’s TikTok.

Another TikTok user marveled, “What can’t you do?” This prompted a cheeky reply from Anna: “like math,” she wrote in response.

Others called for the “Narcissist” singer to release an entire album of rock covers. “Avery covering Ozzy was not on my bingo card, but dang! Well done,” one fan remarked. “I think you need to do an ’80s hard rock cover album.”

How She Got Her Start

Several years ago, Avery Anna’s career began inexplicably in a bathroom, of all places. She uploaded a video of herself to TikTok singing Christina Aguilera’s “Say Something” in her mom’s clawfoot bathtub “because the acoustics were really good in there.” Matt Thomas, of the country band Parmalee, caught wind of it and forwarded the performance to producer David Fanning. (For context, Fanning co-wrote Megan Moroney’s 2022 viral breakout hit “Tennessee Orange.”)

Fanning helped Anna ink an agreement with a talent manager. And suddenly, the dream she’d never dared to indulge was in reach.

“I remember going to a Taylor Swift concert when I was younger and watching her play, and thinking, ‘I want to do this so so bad,’ but I never let myself verbally say that’s what I wanted to do for life, because I didn’t want that dream to be taken away from me if that doesn’t happen,” she said in 2022.

Featured image by Sarah Anne Cohen/Getty Images