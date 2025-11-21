Randy Travis Goes Into the Vault To Gift Us a Previously Unreleased Christmas Recording

In 2013, Randy Travis suffered a massive stroke due to complications with congestive heart failure. Only giving the country singer a 1% chance of surviving, doctors and his family watched as Travis continued to fight. Even when doctors advised his wife, Mary, to “pull the plug”, she remained hopeful. That hope helped Travis heal. Although still struggling with the effects of the stroke, Travis has remained a part of country music. And recently, Travis decided to reach into the vault for a special release of “Where My Heart Is.”

The holidays are in full swing. With Thanksgiving only a week away, families are already making plans for the festive day. But at the same time, many people look forward to Christmas. A season of giving, love, and a few presents, Travis believed it was the perfect time to release his new Christmas song.

Randy Travis Remembers The “Blessings Of Yesteryear”

Surrounding the narrator not wanting his family to start the holidays without him, the lyric included, “Don’t start the celebration without me / You know I wouldn’t wanna miss one thing.” The song continued, “From hanging every decoration / To opening the front door when we hear carolers sing.”

Discussing the new song, with some help from his wife, Travis wrote, “’Where My Heart Is’ is special because it takes me home, and it’s from the vault. I recorded it before my stroke, so it’s a reminder of the blessings of yesteryear and the hope of tomorrow.”

With “Where My Heart Is” recorded before his stroke, the song showcased the talent that landed Travis in the Country Music Hall of Fame and brought him more than a few Grammy Awards.

Not focusing on his own career, Travis released the song in hopes of helping people remember the importance of the holidays. “Christmas time is a special time spent with family and friends, as we celebrate the reason for the season…hold those moments in your heart always. We hope you and yours enjoy my long-awaited release in the warmth of the Holidays with those you hold dear.”

Already gaining praise from fans, the song stands as yet another testament to Travis’ enduring spirit and the timeless comfort his music brings.

