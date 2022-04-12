The Judds Revisit “Love Can Build a Bridge” During the 2022 CMT Awards

Mother and daughter duo The Judds shared an emotional reunion at the 2022 CMT Awards to sing their hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

“This is really happening,” said Wynonna looking at her mother Naomi during the song.

Calling The Judds an “undeniably iconic duo,” Kacey Musgraves presented the Grammy Award-winning pair, who were set on a circular stage with a gospel choir surrounding them and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum as the backdrop. Coincidentally, the pair have their own exhibit inside the museum titled The Judds: Dream Chasers and were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

Wynonna last performed at the CMT Awards in 2011 alongside Kid Rock, while Naomi served as a CMT presenter in 2008 and 2009. Their 2022 CMT performance marked The Judds’ first awards show performance in more than 20 years.

The pair sang their 1990 hit with Wynonna delivering the meaningful and resonant lyrics When we stand together, it’s our finest hour / We can do anything… Keep believin’ in the power with both singers captivatingly blending their voices around the bigger chorus. When “Love Can Build a Bridge” was initially released in 1990, it was a particularly difficult time for the duo when Naomi’s health forced her to retire.

Throughout their career, The Judds earned 14 No. 1 hits between 1984 and 1991 and sold more than 20 million albums throughout their career from their 1984 debut Why Not Me through their sixth and final album in 1990 Love Can Build a Bridge, and played their concert together on Dec. 4, 1991.

The duo recently revealed their final tour, which will run from Sept. 20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan through Oct. 28, where it will close in Nashville.

Photo: Catherine Powell / Getty Images for CMT