The Judds Announce The ‘Final’ Tour, First Tour Together in Over a Decade

The mother and daughter country duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are set to hit the road for the first time in more than a decade for The Final Tour. The 10-show run kicks off Sept. 30, in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the Van Andel Arena and will conclude on Oct. 28 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans,” said Wynonna in a statement. “Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them.”

Produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, the tour will also include stops in Green Bay, WI, Huntsville, AL, Ft. Worth, TX, Duluth, GA; Biloxi, MS, and more with Martina McBride joining the tour as a special guest on select dates.

The Judds, who were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, initially played their final concert together on Dec. 4, 1991, before reuniting for the Power to Change tour in 2000 and again in 2010 for The Last Encore Tour.

“The fans have always been my family of choice,” said Naomi Judd. “I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild, and extremely talented daughter … the best singer of any genre, Wynonna.”

Naomi added, “She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, ‘Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now.’”

The Judds The Final Tour Dates:

Sept. 30: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 1: Huntington Center, Toledo, OH

Oct. 7: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oct. 8: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Oct. 14: Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

Oct. 15: Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Oct. 21: Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK

Oct. 22: Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX

Oct. 27: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MS

Oct. 28: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Photo: Courtesy of CMT