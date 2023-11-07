The Killers Announce New Career-Spanning Project ‘Rebel Diamonds’ Out December 8

The Killers announced a new project titled Rebel Diamonds, which will be a compilation spanning the band’s 20-year-long career. The Killers released their first studio album Hot Fuss in 2004, though they formed in 2001. Rebel Diamonds will be a look back at The Killers’ biggest hits from those following years.

The new compilation will consist of 20 tracks, from the one-and-only “Mr. Brightside,” to “When You Were Young,” through “Human,” “The Man,” and the recent “Your Side of Town,” among others. There will also be one new song on the album, titled “Spirit.”

The band released a trailer for the compilation on X recently, which opened with photos from The Killers’ various album eras. “And the decades disappear,” says frontman Brandon Flowers in a voiceover. “Two to be exact. Poof, gone. Where did they go? … See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives… and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years. Rebel Diamonds.”

Flowers then comments that it “sounds a bit like Bowie. Or is it Brando? Maybe it’s somewhere in between, it always is with us.”

For those fans thinking this is the end of The Killers, there’s no need to worry. “And do not fear,” Flowers added, “there is more mining to be done. Until then, what’s remembered lives.” The trailer ends with a small montage of music videos and album covers before announcing the release date: December 8.

While The Killers did put out the Career Box set in 2018, Rebel Diamonds isn’t that. It’s more of a curated album of the band’s biggest hits and favorite songs. It’s also a tribute to their fans and their incredible career over the past 20 years.

Rebel Diamonds Track Listing

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. All These Things That I’ve Done

4. Somebody Told Me

5. When You Were Young

6. Read My Mind

7. Human

8. Spaceman

9. A Dustland Fairytale

10. Runaways

11. Be Still

12. The Man

13. Caution

14. My Own Soul’s Warning

15. Dying Breed

16. Pressure Machine

17. Quiet Town

18. boy

19. Your Side of Town

20. Spirit

