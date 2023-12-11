Could The Killers Be Planning ‘Hot Fuss’ 20th Anniversary Shows in 2024?

The Killers have just dropped their greatest hits album, Rebel Diamonds, and frontman Brandon Flowers is hinting at something exciting: celebratory shows for the 20th anniversary of the band’s first album Hot Fuss next year.

Flowers recently spoke to Zane Lowe on his Apple Radio podcast, claiming “I’ve got 20 more [years] in me” when Hot Fuss‘ age was brought up. The album was released in June 2004, featuring the hits “All These Things I’ve Done,” “Somebody Told Me,” and the seminal “Mr. Brightside.”

When asked if there’s more music on the horizon for the band, Flowers replied, “We are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which I wish I could tell more so we will figure something out there.” According to the interview, Lowe figured out that he actually had the dates to the shows, exclaiming, “Oh they’re f—ing here! I won’t say anything. They are small! Yo, one of those is f—ing small. Dude. Bro, I might have to come out for that.”

The Killers are Planning Intimate Shows to Celebrate 20 Years of Hot Fuss

Allegedly, the anniversary shows will be small, intimate affairs. They will be chances for the band to connect with their most diehard fans from the very beginning. The Killers’ recent album featured a brand new track, “Spirit,” which was appropriately the 20th on the track list. 20 years of The Killers. 19 of their greatest hits ending on something new. As if to say there’s more on the way.

In addition to the possibility of Hot Fuss-centered shows, The Killers are embarking on a U.K. and Ireland tour in support of Rebel Diamonds, and Flowers also opened up about the possibility of the band booking a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

“I was lucky enough to see U2 at the Sphere,” Flowers said in conversation with The Guardian recently. He continued, “Absolutely we would be open to doing something like that. It would be a big undertaking, but it would be a blast.” Fans have a lot to look out for from The Killers next year, clearly, as they celebrate huge album and career milestones.

