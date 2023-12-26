The Killers Surprise Fans With New Single on Christmas: “Santa’s Got a Brand New Song in His Bag”

The Killers have left a gift under everyone’s trees this year: a brand-new song just in time for Christmas. If you’re thinking it might be a follow-up to their 2007 holiday hit “Don’t Shoot Me Santa,” well, it’s not quite that. It is, however, more of a follow-up to their newest song, “Spirit,” which dropped on their greatest hits album Rebel Diamonds earlier this month.

The song was released via The Killers’ social media and not through any streaming platforms, so it’s a semi-official release with no title associated with it. However, in an August interview with The Current, Brandon Flowers revealed the song’s title is “We Did It in the Name of Love.” He and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. also spoke more on the song’s origin and how it was recorded in a husband and wife’s analog studio in Aptos, California.

The Killers on Recording New Songs in an Analog Home Studio in California

“[W]e just decided to rent this studio that hadn’t been touched since 1977, literally,” said Vannucci in the interview. “Like, there was not a computer in the studio, so we had to buy a computer and we basically hooked it up to his system. And we just started, you know, carving some songs. It was, it was actually really a lot of fun.”

Flowers and Vannucci described the session as “a crazy few days” mostly because the rented studio was in the couple’s home. “[I]t was their house,” explained Flowers. “So they went to stay in a trailer outside. The green room was their living room … And so the guy wanted, if you wanted to watch the 49ers, he was just in there watching the 49ers; his wife was in the trailer outside. And I was like, ‘What are we doing?'”

He went on to say, “We had some good moments,” then concluded, “So anyway, this song came out of it. It’s got a little bit of a spirit of Sisters of Mercy.”

The band posted the song on Twitter/X on Christmas Day with the caption “Santa’s got a brand new song in his bag. Merry Christmas!” Fans gathered in the comments to wish the band Merry Christmas and share their excitement for new Killers music on the horizon.

