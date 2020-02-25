“In a time where there is a lot of negativity, we want people to see the good things in life instead of focusing on the bad things in the world.”

That’s what The Lagoons — an Austin-based duo consisting of brothers Ryan and Joey Selan — told American Songwriter last week when discussing their new single, “Love To Love You.”

“This song is meant to celebrate love and make people feel good,” they continued. “One of our goals for our music is for listeners to be fulfilled and take something away from each song that is personable and relatable to their own lives.”

Their stated goal of celebrating love and making folks feel good is certainly evident when listening to the song. The marriage of the glossy vocals, the easy-going melodies and the beachy guitar riff result in an unshakably good vibe.

“We write our best when it isn’t forced and the music just happens naturally,” they said. “Our process usually involves jamming together and bouncing ideas off each other and working together in a collaborative effort until we have something substantial to work with and record.”

In addition to the underlying vibe of the song, the production is a joy to listen to. The crispness of the track and the way the different textures and sounds tickle your ears is an utter delight — an impressive feat considering that the song was recorded entirely in the brothers’ bedroom studio.

Check out The Lagoons’ newest single, “Love To Love You,” below: