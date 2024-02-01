The Influences and Meaning Behind “Follow Me” by Uncle Kracker

When Uncle Kracker began recording his double-Platinum album Double Wide, he was drawing from his influences. It was largely a rap record. He pulled out a verse he’d written years before about drugs and addiction and continued to work on it. It was completely different from the other songs on the album, yet he knew it was worth pursuing. As the recording continued, the song continued to stick out from the rest. So much so that it was chosen as the lead single and went on to be a Platinum record. Let’s look at the meaning behind “Follow Me” by Uncle Kracker.

Videos by American Songwriter

You don’t know how you met me

You don’t know why

You can’t turn around

And say goodbye

All you know is when I’m with you

I make you free

And swim through your veins

Like a fish in the sea

His Influences

In 2014, Uncle Kracker told writer Marc Berman, “I was just out of high school, and I ended up in a position where I didn’t have a license anymore for a little while, so I had to spend a lot of time at home. … I remember listening to a lot of Neil Young and James Taylor and things like that, and I just kind of like penciled that sitting around my room not too long after high school. … I was probably 19, in my bedroom, just penciling that thing, and I sat on it for probably about three years before my deal. I hadn’t even recorded it. I just had it in my pocket, and it was kind of like, I don’t know, just kind of paying homage to all of the Motown stuff, the things that I had grown up listening to, at that point, so I ended up recording it for that record, and I remember people not even wanting it on the album, and it ended up saving my album in the end. Funny how that works.”

I’m singin’ follow me

Everything is alright

I’ll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave, I can guarantee

You won’t find nobody else like me

I’m not worried

‘Bout the ring you wear

‘Cause as long as no one knows

Then nobody can care

A Dirty Picture

In 2001, Uncle Kracker told MTV News he was aware the song stood out from the rest of the tracks on Double Wide. “It’s definitely different from the whole record,” he said. “But when we first started recording that song, with us being from Detroit, that song was supposed to be this doo-wop/Motown song—something different because every song’s got its own little twist. And this song was supposed to have that, but after we recorded it, I was like, ‘Man, that could be something for radio,’ so we switched it back.

“It takes on a couple of different meanings,” he continued. “I’ve heard some people think that I’m talking about drugs, or some people think I’m talking about cheating. I guess it’s kinda both. I would never want to say anything that would get myself in trouble, being married with a couple of kids. That song is like a dirty picture painted with a pretty brush.”

You’re feelin’ guilty

And I’m well aware

But you don’t look ashamed

And baby, I’m not scared

I’m singin’ follow me

Everything is alright

I’ll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave, I can guarantee

You won’t find nobody else like me

Won’t give you money

I can’t give you the sky

You’re better off if you don’t ask why

My Name Is Rock

Uncle Kracker’s life changed when he walked into a Clawson, Michigan nightclub where his brother was involved in a turntable competition against Bob Ritchie, who the world would come to know better as Kid Rock. Uncle Kracker was also unknown at the time, going by his given name of Matthew Shafer. The two became fast friends, and Kid Rock asked the 20-year-old to join his band Twisted Brown Trucker on turntables. Shafer had no experience but agreed as he had seen his brother working the decks. Kid Rock and Twisted Brown Trucker built up a following playing live shows across the U.S. Shafer began rapping as well and contributed parts on The History of Rock, the multi-Platinum album by Kid Rock. Shafer was now being referred to as Kracker by Kid Rock. This eventually grew into Uncle Kracker. A record deal was secured, and Double Wide was released in 2000 to massive success.

I’m not the reason that you go astray

We’ll be alright

If you don’t ask me to stay

Follow me

Everything is alright

I’ll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave, I can guarantee

You won’t find nobody else like me

You don’t know how you met me

You don’t know why

You can’t turn around and

Say goodbye

A Little Help

“Follow Me” was co-written by fellow Twisted Brown Trucker Michael Bradford, who has also worked with such artists as Anita Baker, Earl Klugh, New Radicals, Madonna, Deep Purple, Dave Stewart, Beth Hart, and Paul Buckmaster.

All you know is when I’m with you

I make you free

And swim through your veins

Like a fish in the sea

I’m singin’ follow me

Everything is alright

I’ll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave, I can guarantee

You won’t find nobody else like me

I’m singin’ follow me

Everything is alright

I’ll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave, I can guarantee

You won’t find nobody else like me

I’m singin’ follow me

Everything is alright

I’ll be the one to tuck you in at night

And if you want to leave, I can guarantee

You won’t find nobody else like me

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images