Cas Haley releases his new single “All The Right People” today and it’s a breezy, instantly memorable singalong to surrounding yourself with positivity and good people.

Singing over a snappy, slinky blues-based groove, the Texas songwriter channels the wry, self-deprecation of folk legends David Bromberg and Rickie Lee Jones with the laid-back, good-natured vibes of Jack Johnson and Uncle Kracker, topped with a side order of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. An ear worm of a song that lasts well beyond the just-over three-minute recording, Haley’s bright, infectious vocals whisk the listener away from any worries they may have, supported by a ‘join the party’ backing chorus.

Tap dancing I’m on my way/I was built to face the day

Shaped in size to get the job the done/I’m gonna put my toes up and just have a little fun

Singin’ all the right people are here/Singing’ all the right people are there

All the right people, got all the right people/All the right people

Faced with adversity in recent years, the mild-mannered Haley chooses instead to focus on staying grounded and living without regret. His song “Every Road I’m On” is featured in the current Lincoln ‘Chart Your Course’ commercial, selected by the car maker from over 1600 entries.

Haley’s full-length album is set for release in early 2021 on Jimmy Buffet’s Mailboat Records label.