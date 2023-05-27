Uncle Kracker Teases New Single “Sweet 16” and Announces Tour Dates 

Uncle Kracker has returned to the spotlight. The multi-genre artist – born Matthew Shafer – is gearing up to release his new single “Sweet 16.” The forthcoming track is his first original music since the global health crisis.

The hitmaker known for his No.1 hits “Follow Me” and “When The Sun Goes Down” with Kenny Chesney, turned to social media to tease the highly anticipated track. The music industry’s favorite relative shared the cover art of “Sweet 16.” The graphic features an old-school photo of the singer-songwriter as a teenager. The feel-good anthem is expected to arrive on June 9.

“It’s literally been a few years since I’ve shared any music, and I couldn’t be any more excited to share this with you guys,” wrote Uncle Kracker on Instagram. “This is the first of many songs in the can you can expect us to be rolling out😏”

The vocalist did not confirm or deny a full-length album but gave fans a taste of what to expect. The ear-grabbing track displays Uncle Kracker’s recognizable country sound. The small snippet is infused with traditional country elements such as the steel guitar and heart-thumping percussion.

In my sweet 16s 34 | We traded in a drop-top hot rod Chevy | For four-door Ford | In those sweet memories | Are forever more, sings the crooner. A lot of things change | But I love It just the same | And even more than before.

It is unclear if the chart-topping artist had a hand in writing “Sweet 16.” Sonically the single embodies the rich range that placed him on the map in the late ’90s. The relatable lyrics are destined to tug listeners in, as it unlocks core memories of wild and free days.

“‘Sweet 16′ is all American,” shared Uncle Kracker in a statement. “It’s a song for anybody lucky enough to make it outta’ their teens, 20s, and 30s… ‘Sweet 16’ is a recap. It’s hands down the most relevant song I’ve ever done.”

Uncle Kracker is slated to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 8 and Friday, June 9. Following the much-anticipated appearance, Uncle Kracker will embark on a headlining run and join ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the “Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour. For the full list of show dates visit, HERE.

Photo by Laura E. Partain / Milestone Publlicity