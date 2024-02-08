NFL Fans Create Petition for Carrie Underwood to Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

While most singers consider winning American Idol a major milestone, for Carrie Underwood – it was just the start of a prosperous career that continues today. Winning season 4 of American Idol, the singer used that moment to launch herself into the spotlight. And in that time, she sold an impressive 85 million albums and won 8 Grammy Awards. Not to mention, she is also the voice behind the NFL anthem “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” With the star contributing to the NFL for over a decade, some fans believe it is her time to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Although Underwood never helmed a halftime show during the Super Bowl, she has performed the national anthem. Not new to an arena full of people, some fans wanted to see the singer take on the halftime show. And besides just discussing it, fans decided to take matters into their own hands but starting a petition.

Creating a petition to see Underwood take over the Super Bowl on Change.org, a fan wrote, “We want the Super Bowl halftime show that we deserve. Cowboy Casanova? Yes. Before He Cheats? Heck yeah bro. Last Name? Uhhh yuhhh. Carrie Underwood is THE American Idol. We want to be BLOWN AWAY by a GOOD GIRL on stage as she leaves us FLAT ON THE FLOOR. Give the people what they deserve, what Jesus would do if he was at the wheel. Carrie Underwood for Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024.”

Carrie Underwood Remembers Toby Keith

Seeing an entire set created by Underwood for the Super Bowl sounds enticing, but with the big game just a few days away, it seems highly unlikely. Having spent the last few months preparing, the halftime show will feature Usher. Explaining the importance behind his performance, Usher insisted, “You know, everybody says they want to win a Grammy, or they want to win an Oscar, or a Tony, or an Emmy. A Super Bowl is something that everybody wants to play. And here it is. It happened.”

As for Underwood, she recently took a moment to honor the late Toby Keith who passed away earlier this week. She shared a heartfelt picture of the two, captioning the post, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

