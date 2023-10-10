The Meaning Behind “This is America” by Childish Gambino

Donald Glover came up in the television industry, first as a writer for 30 Rock and later as a member of the cast of Community. He’s gone on to direct the acclaimed show Atlanta and act in movies like Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. But he’s also known for his rap music under the moniker Childish Gambino. His work as a hip-hop artist is often outwardly lighthearted but usually harbors a more serious meaning.

Videos by American Songwriter

Glover debuted the project in 2011, with the release of the mixtape Camp. While it was met with mixed critical reception, Glover was quickly able to amass millions of fans. In the years since, he’s released five albums, which have also explored melodic styles like funk and R&B.

One of the most notable Childish Gambino songs is “This is America.” The single was released in 2018 and quickly made waves because of its honest, yet provocative video. The song’s lyrics are in line with its memorable visuals.

The Meaning Behind “This Is America”

“This Is America” opens with an uplifting chorus of voices. As an easygoing acoustic guitar riff enters, Glover sings lyrics about just wanting to party, dance, and spend money. At the end of the hook, a gunshot sound effect plays and the beat kicks in.

Suddenly, the song takes a sinister turn. This is America / Don’t catch you slippin’ now, Glover repeatedly raps, as a bass-heavy beat churns beneath him. The lyrics that follow grapple with the atrocities of gun violence and the historical injustices of being a Black person in America.

Over the course of the song, Glover spits bars like: Police be trippin’ now (woo) / Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy) / Guns in my area (word, my area) / I got the strap (ayy, ayy); and I got the plug on Oaxaca (woah) / They gonna find you like blocka (blaow)

The song is underlined by a sense of cheerful cynicism. Glover raps in a chipper voice, even when the subject matter is as grim as racial violence. The video mimics this energy, featuring Glover dancing shirtless in gray sweatpants while Black people get casually shot in the background. The theme of angry resignation is especially strong in the song’s final verse:

You just a black man in this world

You just a barcode, ayy

You just a black man in this world

Drivin’ expensive foreigns, ayy

You just a big dawg, yeah

I kenneled him in the backyard

No, probably ain’t life to a dog

For a big dog

The song has stayed relevant in the five years since its release, as hate crimes and bigotry continue to plague the United States. Glover frequently explores similar themes in episodes of Atlanta.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage