The Meaning Behind “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

AC/DC has no shortage of timeless rock anthems. A list of their greatest hits reads more like a “best of rock” playlist than one band’s discography. Among that host of hits is the rousing “Thunderstruck.” You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who couldn’t chant along to the opening of this song. But, do you know the meaning behind the lyrics? If not, find out below.

Behind the Meaning

Inspiration can come from anywhere. That fact is proven by “Thunderstruck.” What is now one of the most iconic guitar riffs in rock history, started as little more than a warm-up for guitarist Angus Young.

“It started off from a little trick that I had on guitar,” Young once explained. “I played it to Malcolm [Young] and he said, ‘Oh I’ve got a good rhythm idea that will sit well in the back.’ We built the song up from that.”

From there, the band added the sensuality required of all great rock songs. The term “Thunderstruck” is interpreted a couple of different ways throughout the song, but the overarching idea is the conflation between being struck by lightning and the electrifying sensation of sex.

Rode down the highway

Broke the limit, we hit the town

Went through to Texas, yeah, Texas, and we had some fun

We met some girls

Some dancers who gave a good time

Broke all the rules

Played all the fools

The second verse holds the meat of the song. The lyrics describe a wild night out in Texas—during which many rules were broken. They met some girls and some dancers and immediately got off to the races. Yeah, them ladies were too kind /You’ve been / Thunderstruck, the crux of the verse reads.

Despite being “Thunderstruck,” the band ensures the listener knows they enjoyed their time: It’s alright, we’re doin’ fine.

Photo by Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images