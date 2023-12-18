See How The Rolling Stones Are Paying Tribute to Keith Richards on His 80th Birthday

The Rolling Stones’ seemingly immortal guitarist Keith Richards is celebrating his 80th birthday today, December 18, and not surprisingly, his bandmates have taken to social media to share birthday wishes with the rock legend.

The Stones’ themselves posted a video tribute to Richards, along with a note that reads, “Happy birthday to the one and only Keith Richards! Wishing you the most special of days Keith! Keep on rockin’ 🎸🎉”

Rolling Stones Wish Keith Richards a Happy Birthday

The video begins with footage of Stones frontman singing “Happy Birthday to You” to his co-founding bandmate at a concert a few decades back, and proceeds to show a montage of clips of Richards rocking out onstage and behind the scenes. The video is set to the 1972 Stones hit “Happy,” which features Keith on lead vocals.

Jagger posted his own birthday tribute to Richards, which simply says, “Happy birthday Keith! Love Mick,” accompanied by a photo of the two rockers smiling, with Keith putting his arm around Mick’s shoulder.

Longtime Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also posted a birthday tribute, which reads, 🎂🎉❤️😎Happy 80th birthday Keith Richards!🎸❤🥳. Wood, who joined the band ion 1975, also attached a series of photos to the post featuring him and Richards playing onstage and hanging out over the years.

Meanwhile, besides today being Richards’ 80th birthday, it also marks his 40th wedding anniversary to model Patti Hansen. In honor of the romantic milestone, Richards posted a message to his wife that reads, “For Patricia, Happy 40th Anniversary! I love you. Keith♥️,” along with the photo cutting their wedding cake on a beach.

A Look at Keith Richards’ Career

Richards and Jagger are the only original Rolling Stones members remaining in the band, which they co-founded with the late Brian Jones in 1962. The duo has co-written the vast majority of the group’s songs, including such chart-topping classics as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Miss You.”

Richards also launched a solo career in the late 1980s, and has released three solo studio albums to date.

Richards’ many career achievements include induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with The Rolling Stones in 1989, and induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with Jagger in 1993.

As previously reported, Richards will be hitting the road next year with The Rolling Stones on a major North American tour in support of the band’s 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.