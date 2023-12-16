AC/DC and Fans Pay Tribute to Drummer Colin Burgess, Dead at 77: “Rock in Peace”

Having performed with numerous bands throughout his time on stage, Colin Burgess eventually found himself standing with the newly formed AC/DC in 1973. Helping them with their debut single, “Can I Sit Next To You, Girl”, AC/DC went on to become one of the most iconic hard rock bands in the world. MTV even listed them seventh on their list of Greatest Heavy Metal Bands of All Time. While only spending a short time with the band, AC/DC and fans honored the musician after news broke Burgess passed away at 77 years old.

Sharing the news with fans, AC/DC posted a picture of Burgess, making sure to honor one of the founding members of the band. They captioned the post “Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin. pic.twitter.com/8jWLXq8TPJ — AC/DC (@acdc) December 16, 2023

Fans Remember Colin Burgess As A Legend

Gaining thousands of likes, fans of Burgess and AC/DC filled the comment sections with love and support. “He’s in great company in heaven right now. I look forward to his heavenly shows when I too leave this life. God bless and all my sympathies to each of his loved ones. Cheers to all of you meeting up again one day after you leave this life to join him.” One fan added, “RIP Colin Burgess. Thanks for the memories. You’ll be missed.”

He's in great company in heaven right now. I look forward to his heavenly shows when I too leave this life. God bless and all my sympathies to each of his loved ones. Cheers to all of you meeting up again one day after you leave this life to join him. — Jacqueline Wyman (@musical8jax) December 16, 2023

Other comments included, “Sad times indeed… He was another legend for a such an incredible band. Will truly be missed… Rest in peace, Burgess”. “RIP Colin prayers & thoughts to his fam and friends & AC/DC”. And, “These end of the year deaths are always so overwhelming. RIP ColinBurgess ️. What a legend.”

As mentioned above, Burgess landed a spot in AC/DC in 1973 but in February 1974, the band fired him for supposedly being drunk on stage. Although leaving the band, the drummer was adamant that he was not drunk on stage at the time and even suggested that someone spiked his drink.

With fans of AC/DC mourning the passing of Burgess, others seemed shocked the band even acknowledged the drummer. “I’m surprised AC/DC even acknowledged this. They usually don’t like to talk about ex-band members. Rest in peace. Can I sit next to you girl is a great song that started it all!”

