Ace Frehley Laid to Rest in Bronx as Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss Attend Private Memorial

On October 16th, the founding member of KISS, Ace Frehley, sadly passed away at 74 after suffering a fall at his home. Due to the incident, the singer was placed on life support after doctors discovered a brain bleed. Having to make a difficult decision, Frehley’s family decided to take him off the ventilator. With countless musicians, fans, and stars remembering the guitarist’s impact on the music industry, a memorial service took place in Yonkers, New York. And never forgetting the talent he brought to KISS, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss were sure to pay their respects one last time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although part of one of the biggest bands in the world, Frehley’s memorial consisted of a private event only attended by about 75 people. Among those was his longtime friend Eddie Trunk. According to reports, the ceremony consisted “mostly of musicians who had played with Ace, recorded with him, or simply hung out with him over the years. Family, close friends, and all the members of [the original lineup of] KISS were present: Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss.”

[RELATED: Death of KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Under Official Investigation]

KISS Remembers The Legacy Of Ace Frehley

As the news of Frehley’s passing circulated on the internet, KISS shared an image of Space Ace performing while his guitar filled the surrounding area with fire. The band wrote, “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”

While heartbroken over the news, the band insisted, “He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy.”

Frehley’s family also released a statement after his death, explaining how they surrounded the musician with love and support during his final days. Although heartbroken over the loss, the family added, “We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

While holding the memorial service in Yonkers at the Sinatra Memorial Home, the musician’s final resting place was at a cemetery in the Bronx, New York, which happened to be the same area where Frehley grew up.

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)