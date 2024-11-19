The Pogues Announce Their First UK Tour Since Death of Frontman Shane MacGowan

Celtic rock outfit The Pogues have just announced a tour of the United Kingdom in 2025. The tour will celebrate 40 years since the release of their sophomore album, Rum Sodomy & The Lash, which was famously produced by Elvis Costello. The tour will mark their first trek together since splitting up back in 2014, and also their first tour since the death of their lead vocalist and songwriter Shane MacGowan in 2023. MacGowan passed away from pneumonia in November of that year at the age of 65.

The tour will span seven shows in May of next year. Fans in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, and Birmingham will be able to score tickets to the brief (but exciting) reunion tour!

The Pogues 2025 Tour will also feature original members Spider Stacy, Jem Finer, and James Fearnley. The tour will also feature a few “special guests” that have not yet been named, per a post from the band on their website. Sadly, drummer Andrew Ranken will not be part of the upcoming tour due to ongoing health issues.

Fans can get their hands on tickets to The Pogues 2025 Tour via the band’s website, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub. General on-sale will kick off this Friday, November 22. However, a presale event will go live on Wednesday, November 20. There’s still time to sign up for the presale, too. Fans simply need to sign up by 5:00 pm today via the band’s website for presale access. No VIP tickets or premium packages will be available, and all tickets are General Admission only.

The 2025 tour will follow a 40th Anniversary celebration of Red Roses For Me in December in Dublin, Ireland.

Don’t miss your chance to see The Pogues live in 2025! Tickets won’t last long, and this could very well be the last time the band tours. Or, we might have to wait another decade for a follow-up tour. Don’t wait around!

May 1 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

May 2 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

May 3 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

May 6 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

May 7 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

May 8 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Gall

Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images

