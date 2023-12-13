Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets 

Country-rock group Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, also known as Lukas Nelson + POTR, recently announced an extension to their current tour well into 2024. Supporting acts for the national tour are set to include Georgia rock jam band Gov’t Mule and Texas rock-country group Whiskey Myers.

The tour, which will be in support of the band’s newest album Sticks and Stones, will start on February 16 at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California. The tour will end on May 11 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas.

The band hasn’t said much about the upcoming tour extension, considering that they are still on the road touring through the end of December 2023. However, the band recently announced the upcoming 2024 tour dates in a very Willie Nelson-inspired way. “2024 will be here soon and we will be hitting the road again…” the band wrote in an Instagram post.

The presale event for this tour has already passed, but fans can grab general sale tickets through StubHub. Just keep in mind that Stubhub is a third-party ticketing platform and the prices for tickets may be higher or lower than face value.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real was formed in 2008 by Lukas Nelson, son of country music legend Willie Nelson. Their sound is a unique blend of country, rock, and folk influences, culminating in a sound that resonates deeply with fans of roots-oriented music.

The band gained widespread acclaim as Neil Young’s backing band, but they’ve since established themselves as much more than musicians in the background. Since its debut in 2023, their most recent album Sticks and Stones has received praise for its heartfelt lyrics and diverse, varied soundscapes. It was well-received by critics and listeners alike, and it peaked at number 10 on the Americana Albums chart.

This US-based tour could sell out fast, so don’t wait around to get your tickets to see Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real live!

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2024 tour go on sale?

General sale tickets to this tour are currently live and readily available, with the exception of the closing performance on May 11 in Rogers, Arkansas. However, Arkansas-based fans can sign up to get notified when tickets for that performance are available through Lukas Nelson’s website.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2024 tour?

All presale events have already ended, but fans can purchase general sale tickets now through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

How much do Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Ticket prices will vary, depending on the date you choose, the venue, the location, when you purchase tickets, where your seats are located, and what platform you purchase tickets on. However, the general cost range for this tour will be around $20 to $250 per ticket. Keep in mind that ticket prices could change as tour dates get closer, so take this price range with a grain of salt.

February 16 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort (with Gov’t Mule)

February 17 – Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

February 18 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

February 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

February 21 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

February 23 – Ashland, OR – Ashland Armory

February 24 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther

Burbank Center for the Arts

February 25 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

February 27 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

February 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

February 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

March 2 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

March 3 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

March 5 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

March 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

March 8 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

March 9 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

March 11 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

March 12 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace

May 3 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena (with Whiskey Myers)

May 4 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena (with Whiskey Myers)

May 5 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse (with Whiskey Myers)

May 7 – Sioux Falls City, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (with Whiskey Myers)

May 10 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center (with Whiskey Myers)

May 11 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion (with Whiskey Myers)

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

