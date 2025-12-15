‘The Road’ Names Its 3 Finalists Ahead of Ryman Auditorium Finale

The Road has narrowed its pool down to three. On Dec. 14, the final four artists on Keith Urban’s CBS series took the stage in Nashville, Tennessee, in an effort to make it the season one finale.

After participating in a jam session with Urban at the Bluebird Cafe, the remaining artists gave it their all onstage at Marathon Music Works.

With friends and family members in the audience—and Brothers Osborne on hand to help Urban make some tough decisions—the stakes couldn’t have been higher for the artists.

First, the artists teamed up for some show-stopping duets.

Adam Sanders and Britnee Kellogg got the crowd going with an energetic rendition of The Georgia Satellites’ “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”

Channing Wilson and Cassidy Daniels then made quite the pair, when they performed Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash’s “Jackson.”

The Road‘s Final 4 Artists Perform in the Semi-Finals

Daniels followed up her duet with her solo performances. First, she covered The Black Crowes’ “Hard to Handle,” a performance that left Brothers Osborne declaring, “She has it.”

The men were equally impressed by her original song, “What Have I Got to Lose.” So much so that all three guys offered her a standing ovation after the fact. Brothers Osborne marveled over her showmanship during the “unbelievable” performance.

Though Daniels was a tough act to follow, Sanders did his best to do just that. Finally recovered from a back issue that stymied him last week, Sanders immediately got the crowd excited with a cover of David Lee Murphy’s “Dust on the Bottle.”

While Brothers Osborne and Urban likewise enjoyed Sanders’ original, “Bible in a House Fire,” the latter remarked that the track worked better in an acoustic setting.

Next up was Kellogg, who expertly showed off her vocals and control with a cover of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.” Her original song, “If I Said That,” left Brothers Osborne impressed and wanting more.

Wilson was last up, and he put his signature style onto The Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider.” Brothers Osborne praised the “cool version” of the track, before offering a standing ovation for Wilson’s “bad ass” original, “Dead Man Walking.”

The Road Names Its Finalist Ahead of Finale Show

After the show, Urban praised all four artists, telling them that they each gave their best performances yet. Even so, only three people could make it to the finale. After tabulating the audience’s votes, Kellogg was found to receive the fewest and was sent home.

Season 1 of the series will come to a close next week. The three remaining artists—as well as Urban and executive producer Blake Shelton—will take the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

After that show, one person will be crowned the winner. They’ll receive a set at the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026, $250,000 cash, and a recording contract.

The Road airs Sundays on CBS.

Photo by 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.