The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood Selling Art-Print Collection to Benefit Eric Clapton-Founded Crossroads Rehab Center

Ronnie Wood is selling a collection of prints of paintings he created to raise money for the Crossroads Centre Antigua rehab facility founded by Eric Clapton and the related Turn Up for Recovery charitable movement.

“One Day at a Time: A Collection of Affirmations” is a box set featuring prints of 10 works of art by the Rolling Stones guitarist, each one offering a different positive saying geared toward people recovering from addiction.

The box set is available now at Wood’s online store, and is priced at $1,270. The collection comes in a custom box with a hand-signed front sheet, while each print has its own interleave sheet.

Wood’s Video Message About His Affirmation Prints

Wood has posted a video about the prints on his social media pages.

“The inspiration for the paintings came from a set of words that I put together at a group session while I was in rehab,” he explains in the clip. “They kind of set the mood for my personal recovery.”

Wood adds, “The lively colors that I chose and the style were completely random, and it was just fun to use vivid colors and see where it took me.”

Among the affirmations are “One day at a time,” “Spend or expend,” “Let go … Easy does it,” “This too shall pass,” and “When I take care of myself, I can achieve anything.”

“When I take care of myself, I can achieve anything” is a real positive statement,” Wood comments in the video. “There are no negatives in it.”

The 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also shares how he feels about the Crossroads Centre in the clip.

“Crossroads is important to me because it does remarkable work,” he says. “And I’ve helped musically. Now, hopefully, I can help spiritually, and hope that the message to the addict can help, and the center can help the families as well. And I think there’s a very positive future.”

Wood ends his message by talking about his long friendship with Clapton. He recalls a specific interaction with the legendary guitarist in which Clapton offered him words of encouragement with regard to his own recovery journey.

“I remember going to him at the Chicago Crossroads [Guitar Festival concert in 2010],” Ronnie shares. “And I went to his dressing room. I said, ‘Eric, I’m 90 days clean.’ And he went, ‘Keep it up, boy,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got the stamp of approval.’ So, God bless Crossroads and Eric.”

On the Sales of the Box Set Benefiting Two Charities

Fifty percent of sales of the “One Day at a Time” box set will go toward the Crossroads Centre and the Turn Up for Recovery initiative. The latter charity was founded by Clapton’s wife, Melia, and promotes a recovery plan that encourages total abstinence from drugs and/or alcohol.

Melia Clapton’s Message to Wood

“I’m so moved by Ronnie’s kindness in bringing awareness to our cause and raising funds to help provide treatment for those in need,” Melia says in a statement. “A massive Thank you Ronnie for sharing these prints with Turn Up for Recovery and Crossroads Antigua, I’m grateful to you for creating a powerful message with your gift of painting, they will be part of a positive change in many people’s lives.”

She adds, “It’s inspiring to find someone that struggled with addiction who is willing to [spread] hope to others still suffering…a true blessing.”

