The Romantics Drop Out of ’80s-Themed Totally Tubular Festival Tour Due to “Medical” Reasons; The Tubes Added to the Trek

The upcoming inaugural Totally Tubular Festival tour just got more tubular and a bit less, um, romantic. Organizers of the star-studded 1980s-themed trek have announced that The Romantics have dropped off the bill because of “unforeseen medical situation,” and have been replaced on select dates by veteran San Francisco band The Tubes.

The Tubes will perform on all tour dates from the June 25 kickoff show near Seattle through a July 14 concert in Washington, D.C.

“You can’t have a Totally Tubular Festival without The Tubes, so we’ve just added the iconic band from San Francisco to the lineup,” the tour organizers said in a statement.

As for The Romantics, the band has posted a message on its official website with regard to having to cancel its tour appearances because of the unspecified medical issue.

“We appreciate our fans understanding and we hope to see everyone soon once we’re able to hit the road again,” the note reads. “Best wishes for a great time to all at the upcoming Totally Tubular Festival shows.”

Meanwhile, British New Wave act Wang Chung, which already was slated to play a number of shows on the trek, have been added to the lineup of additional dates. The band will perform at all concerts spanning from a July 16 show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, through the July 28 tour finale in near Cleveland.

More About the Totally Tubular Festival

As previously reported, the Totally Tubular Festival is being billed as featuring artists whose songs are “the ’80s soundtrack of your life.” Other acts performing on the tour include Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins frontman Tom Bailey, Men Without Hats, and Bow Wow Wow. In addition, Modern English, Tommy Tutone, and The Plimsouls’ Eddie Munoz will be playing at select stops.

Tickets for the Totally Tubular Festival tour are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Totally Tubular Festival Tour Dates:

June 25 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms

June 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

June 28 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

June 30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

July 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

July 6 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 9 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory

July 10 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

July 12 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

July 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 14 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

July 16 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

July 17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

July 18 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

July 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena

July 20 – Bushkill, PA @ Poconos Park Amphitheatre

July 23 – Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

July 24 – Mississauga, ON, Canada @ GCT Theatre

July 26 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

July 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center Amphitheatre

July 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

