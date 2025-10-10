Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, and Other 1980s Stars Closing Out 2025 on Totally Tubular Festival Holiday Tour

The 1980s-themed Totally Tubular Festival tour, featuring various New Wave artists during the early MTV era, will return in 2025 for a special series of holiday dates. The four new shows are scheduled for late December at venues in the Northeastern U.S.

The concerts will take place on December 27 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; December 28 in Mashantucket, Connecticut; December 29 in New York City; and New Year’s Eve in Niagara Falls, New York.

Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Bow Wow Wow, and Tommy Tutone will perform at the first two shows. For the New York City concert, The Motels will replace The Romantics on the bill.

The December 31 concert will feature Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, and Animotion. The show, which will take place at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, will be a free, general admission event.

Tickets and VIP packages for the shows are now on sale at TotallyTubularFestival.com.

The inaugural Totally Tubular Festival tour took place in the summer of 2024 and featured many of the same artists who will be performing at the upcoming concerts.

Tour creator Jon Pleeter calls the trek “the best ’80s party on the planet.” He added, “The audiences last year fully embraced the spirit of the tour and were wildly enthusiastic.”

Thomas Dolby’s and The Romantics’ Other 2025 Performance Plans

Prior to the Totally Tubular Festival performances, Thomas Dolby will be playing nearly 30 headlining shows on his Iconic 80s Recollections Tour. The veteran British synth-pop artist’s upcoming itinerary runs from an October 22 concert in Richmond, Virginia, through a November 30 gig in Nashville.

The Romantics currently have one other show scheduled, an October 18 headlining performance in San Jacinto, California.

Several of the other acts performing at Totally Tubular Festival shows also have additional other upcoming concerts scheduled. For more details, visit AnnabellaLwin.com (Bow Wow Wow), MR8675309.com (Tommy Tutone), and SafetyDance.com (Men Without Hats).

12/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino and Resort

12/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino and Resort

12/29 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

12/31 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino

(Courtesy of Totally Tubular Festival)