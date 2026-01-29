The Son of an Outlaw Legend Is Leading the Songwriter for Glen Powell’s Upcoming Country Comedy

Over the last few years, Glen Powell has made major strides in his career in Hollywood. In 2022, he starred in the hit film Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. He followed that role with films like Hit Man, Twisters, Anyone But You, and The Running Man. His talents went far beyond the silver screen as he also portrayed Chad Powers in the new Hulu comedy. And with a new year here, it appears that Powell is keeping that momentum going when he teamed up with Judd Apatow and Lukas Nelson for a new project centered around country music.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Apatow the director behind Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, the new country music comedy will follow a singer who finds his life spiraling downward. Although the description might sound like a drama, with Apatow at the helm, the movie will embrace serious themes with a dash of comedy.

According to Apatow, he revealed that Nelson and ERNEST helped when it came to the music. “The songwriting is being led by Lukas [Nelson] and ERNEST, and we’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve been writing with Glen for the last year and a half, and he’s hilarious.”

[RELATED: Lukas Nelson Shares New Song That Fans Say Sounds “Just Like Willie”]

Lukas Nelson Continues To Share His Love For Hollywood

It should come as no surprise that Nelson found his way back to Hollywood. In 2018, A Star is Born completely dominated the box office. Featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, the movie packed some serious vocals with the darkness of addiction. Throughout the film, fans can hear Nelson’s work as he co-wrote many of the songs like “Black Eyes”, Alibi”, Music to My Eyes”, “Is That Alright”, and “Out of Time.”

Aside from the praise the crew received for A Star is Born, Nelson walked away with a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

While Nelson continued to expand his career in country music, fans will have to wait until February 5, 2027, to see exactly what the country singer, Apatow, and Powell were working on. But until then, fans can catch Nelson performing throughout the year. With the singer scheduling concerts throughout the spring, summer, and fall, Nelson isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Between Apatow’s comedic instincts, Powell’s on-screen charm, and Nelson’s songwriting roots, the untitled film is shaping up to be a heartfelt and hilarious love letter to country music.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)